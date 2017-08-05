Weekend 2 Cents: More Eyewitness UFO Sightings -- Arcane Radio...USOs - Unidentified Submerged Objects

Greg in Boonville, Missouri called in to tell of a weird UFO sighting he had - July 3, 2017 – Camden, Missouri, USA:
“I just wanted to tell you about a UFO I saw the third of this month. I was coming back from camping down in southern Missouri and my wife and daughter were in the vehicle behind me. I was pulling our camper. I was coming up highway 54. It's an east-west highway but it runs north and south through Missouri and it's a US highway. I was coming up towards Camden in Missouri and there's a lot of hills there are a lot of trees alongside the road. That's where I saw this nice soft cloud bank quite a ways up – it's nice, clear, a lot of ways in front of me, it was probably several miles in front of me, but I saw floating from my right to my left which would be basically from the North West to, I mean, from the northeast to the southwest, this great big rectangular box, grey rectangular box, floating alongside them clouds, nice and slow. It was monstrously big because it was a long ways away and on the horizon, if you laid your hand there, it was probably an inch long, you know. I was going up and down these hills and I was losing sight of it because of the trees and the hills kept popping back up on top of the hill. This was in Missouri, around Camden, about five miles south of Camden's in the small town there.”
Source: Coast To Coast AM - July 21, 2017
Tom in Placerville, California called in to tell of a strange sighting he had:
“I'm going to tell you, the last couple years I've really seen a lot of crazy stuff. I'm like 66. I've never seen any ghosts or nothing in my life but I don't know the last couple years it's really been wild. My son and I were out towards Lovelock about a month ago, by the Patch Reservoir. We are doing some prospecting and my son saw way across the way, about 15 miles, on a mountainside, and there was this apparition that looked like a portal. It looked like the Arch of Triumph in France. We got out of the car and I got the binoculars out and looked at it. It just blew me away, you know, I said it, seeing is believing and, this thing, I said, Cody, you got to hurry up and get your camera so you can have a picture of this thing because it's gonna disappear, it's going to close up or something. (Jimmy Church, the host, asks if it ever closed) Yes, it did, but he did get it, captured a picture of this thing and you can see through it, it's just really crazy. This was outside Reno, desert east. It was huge because it was a long ways away and it was covering the side of a mountain. I told my son, man, if you ever get over there and you can get up to that entrance, you've got to be ready to go somewhere.”
Source: Coast To Coast AM - July 21, 2017
Brad in Bloomington, Indiana called in to tell of his two UFO sightings:
“I want to tell you about the first ever UFO experience I've ever had. It was in St. Louis actually. From a distance, it looked like a flock of geese. So it kept on coming in closer and closer and then it didn't look like a flock of geese anymore, it looked like two jets but it got close and that's where I was like, Well, if they're planes, they'd definitely have noise. And then they come and started doing like these maneuvers, like up and down like maneuvers that look like they're, like, dancing in the sky, like, one would go up come back down the other one would do the exact same thing. It was very very bizarre. The second time I seen, was when I was driving I saw looked like an egg but it had this, like, silver sheen to it but it wasn't, like, very like bright like aluminum, like, foil, you know, and I seen it out of corner of my eye at first then, when I glanced over, it just shot forward with amazing speed and I've never seen something like that before. I've seen military planes. I lived by Sky Air Force base my whole life. I know what planes look like and those are those aren't ours, for sure. I'm pretty sure I got a good imagination but I don't think my mind can just make stuff up like that.”
Source: Coast To Coast AM - July 21, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Arcane Radio: USOs - Unidentified Submerged Objects
**********
