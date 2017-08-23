The Actuality of Christ

“Jesus Christ is God Almighty in human form. He was 100% human, but He was also 100% God.”



“God, who became human, and took on human flesh” (Philippians 2:6-8)



“...it has not appeared as yet what we will be. We know that when He appears, we will be like Him, because we will see Him just as He is,” (1 John 3:2)



“Some people may be born completely aware of their natural divinity, and divine origins. Jesus, perhaps, was one of these people. Perhaps he made it his life goal, to try and teach others of their divine nature. To try and help others to uncover their natural divinity.”



“Jesus was indeed fully human. His life has bisected human history into then and now. The statements of the Apostle’s Creed focus on the humanness of Jesus of Nazareth, as well as his claims to being the Son of God.”



“…my utmost conviction is that Jesus Christ was a fully Human Being of Divine Origin, (as we actually are), but his manifestation or incarnation was of such an intensity, as such an evolved, Super Conscious Entity, that, (to the sincere, unprejudiced investigator), there ultimately cannot be any doubt that He, (as a manifestation of the Ultimate Nonlocal Consciousness), is still fully alive and accessible when one immerses oneself in a meditative state: i.e., an Alpha/Theta Wave brain frequency spectra.”



“I believe that in the same way that human genetics, through the natural reproductive process, produces people with extraordinarily high levels of intelligence, i.e. Albert Einstein, Leonardo DaVinci, Stephen Hawking, or exceptional cruelty i.e. Hitler, Marquis de Sade, we are also capable of producing individuals of exceptional compassion and human relations wisdom. I believe that Christ was one of those people, notwithstanding the inevitable embellishments to his life story.”

“He was born a man, to a human mother who had never had intercourse. The sheer ludicrousness of this happening can only mean that it was devised by an outside source. Since without modern medical intervention, a virgin cannot be impregnated without penetration. (I am sure that there is a near negligible chance of some acts of foreplay resulting in the possibility of a pregnancy, but for all intents and purposes, we will assume that this was not the case.) So, since the father was not human, this inevitably means that Christ was not fully human; he was the Son of God. More amazingly still, not only was he the Son of God but he was God. The theory of the Holy Trinity claims that he was even more than this: Father, Son, and Spirit. This is and of itself defies all that we know to be possible.”



“There is more than enough evidence to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that, if the Bible is true and the miracles of Christ did truly occur, it is the most extensive example of paranormal activity that we have to date. And Christ, being the center of all the events, must be the catalyst, making him intrinsically more than human.”

When Joseph woke up, he did what the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took Mary home as his wife. But he had no union with her until she gave birth to a son. And he gave him the name Jesus. – (Matthew 1:24-25)

“A child will be born to us, a son will be given to us and the government will rest on His shoulders and His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6).

“God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life” (John 3:16)

In John 20: 1-9 it reads “The first day of the week cometh Mary Magdalene early, when it was yet dark, unto the sepulchre, and seeth the stone taken away from the sepulchre. Then she runneth, and cometh to Simon Peter, and to the other disciple, whom Jesus loved, and saith unto them, They have taken away the Lord out of the sepulchre, and we know not where they have laid him. Peter therefore went forth, and that other disciple, and came to the sepulchre. So they ran both together: and the other disciple did outrun Peter, and came first to the sepulchre. And he, stooping down, and looking in, saw the linen clothes lying, yet went he not in. Then cometh Simon Peter, following him, and went into the sepulchre, and seeth the linen clothes lie, And the napkin that was about his head, not lying with the linen clothes, but wrapped together in a place by itself. Then went in also that other disciple, which first came unto the sepulchre, and he saw, and believe. For as yet they knew not the scripture that he must rise again from the dead.”

In early 2010, and again in 2013, I challenged the readers of ‘Phantoms and Monsters’ to forward their thoughts on the continuous speculation that the being known asorwas different than what the New Testament of the Christian Holy Bible described. Traditional Christians believe that Jesus was born of a virgin mother, performed miracles, founded the Church, rose from the dead and ascended into heaven, from which he will return at some point. Because of his divine work, he is calledor simplyby his followers. Most Christian scholars today present Jesus as the awaited Messiah and as God, arguing that he fulfilled many Messianic prophecies of the Old Testament.Although the historicity of Jesus is accepted by most Biblical scholars and classical historians, an increasing number have questioned the existence of Jesus as an actual historical figure. As well, recent archaeological evidence suggests that the traditional story of Jesus' life described in the New Testament may not be accurate. I’m not going to make an argument as to Jesus’ actual historical subsistence, but there is enough evidence to conclude that Jesus probably did exist in some capacity.At the time I asked my readers to express their thoughts, I also posted polls that asked “Jesus of Nazareth was...” There were 1200+ combined responses and here is the percentage breakdown:I received 106 email responses to my challenge. Most were very well written and thoughtful narratives that embodied religious doctrine, fundamentalist ideology, scientific scrutiny and personal conjecture. Many people warned me that I didn’t know what I getting myself into and others stated that I had no right or reason to even ask the question. Nonetheless, I want to thank each person who took the time to reply.Those respondents who believe Jesus was a divine being used scripture, dogma and personal opinion to make their feelings known. Some examples were:On the other hand, those respondents who doubt the Biblical accounts and consider Jesus was something other than a divine being or simply a myth stated the following:The evidence for any of these theories is mostly anecdotal and based on emotion and core beliefs. The holy scriptures are considered the word of God to Christians and that’s all the confirmation they need. So, let’s look at the enlightened word of the gospels.The gospel of St. Matthew opens the New Testament with a frightening visit from a flying being who descends from the stars to proclaim an amazing message to terrified shepherds attending their flocks.Matthew declaresThe birth of Jesus of Nazareth is cloaked in mystery, as well as his death and alleged resurrection. Just as the pillar of light led Moses and the Israelites through the wilderness to the Promised Land, another mysterious object steered those with wisdom to the birthplace of a carpenter's son in the New Testament. The unidentified flying object angle certainly seems to fit the account of this guiding light in the sky. But just what was the Star of Bethlehem? Is it simply a myth or did the bright messenger really exist in the skies over Judaea? For centuries, theologians and scientists have argued over their interpretations of the celestial event, which was recorded only by the apostle Matthew.Despite all the conjecture, astronomical theories and historical research, we are still no closer to uncovering the truth about the Star of Bethlehem mystery. If it wasn't a comet, nor a planetary concurrence, then one logical hypothesis which can explain a light which behaves as if it is controlled by an intelligence is that it was possibly a spacecraft. If we can accept this explanation, then we must ask…why was it hovering over the stable where Jesus was born?There are few accounts about the early days of Jesus, especially the circumstances of his conception and birth. Traditionally, March 25th is held as the Day of the Annunciation, when the angel Gabriel announced to Mary that she would give birth to the Messiah or "the anointed one". In May 1999, Israeli historians who researched ancient copies of the Apocrypha stated that one translation of the Virgin Mary's conception after a visitation from God described a chilling tale which was strangely similar to the accounts of people who had undergone gynecological examinations in UFO abduction experiences. When pressed the codex researchers refused to comment further on their intriguing claims. There is little doubt that these historians were advised by the religious authorities to withhold further interpretations of the ancient texts.From the Gospels, a case could theoretically be built that the biological parents of Jesus were the Father and the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is female...the Goddess of Christianity. A convincing argument can be made that the Holy Spirit is a woman from the Gnostic texts. Was Mary really the biological mother of Jesus? Was the Virgin Mary’s womb used simply as a vessel to incubate Jesus?Isaiah also accurately predicted that(Isaiah 7:14)In our modern age of scientific and medical marvels, it is possible through the techniques of artificial insemination to produce a child in the womb of a woman who is a virgin. Scientists are making rapid progress with the development of artificial wombs which will allow the development of a fertilized egg into an embryo and finally a nine-month-old baby.Ponder this scenario: a superior race from another world directing the affairs of mankind. This higher race implants the embryo of Jesus into a woman's womb so she becomes a surrogate mother. Jesus is born in a secluded hamlet. As he grows he probably becomes aware of the superior and superhuman talents he possesses. He is a carpenter until he’s thirty then embarks on a mission which will sow the seeds for the most momentous sociological and philosophical transformation in world history. The authorities soon realize that he is not an average prophet...he gives back life to three dead people, stops storms, walks on water, exorcises evil spirits from possessed people, heals the sick and crippled, restores sight to the blind, turns water into wine and feeds the multitudes.Jesus proves through his supernatural prowess that he was no ordinary human being…he himself said the kingdom or realm he came from was “not of this world”. He also maintained that his father was in Heaven and spent many lengthy periods in the vast isolation of the wilderness, where he may have received the instructions for his revolutionary program to change civilization. Was this the rendezvous point for meeting his extraterrestrial kin? There are many instances of luminous objects descending onto Jesus and shining “divine” rays on him. All of these incidents are interpreted as religious omens among the primitive people of the time, but what can we make of them?The ultimate evidence that Jesus was no ordinary human came with his physical resurrection, which was mentioned in all four gospels. Jesus was scourged and treated brutally by the Roman guards, who crowned him with thorns, mocked him then crucified him at the ninth hour of the day. A secret disciple of Jesus named Joseph of Arimathea, bravely asked the Roman Governor Pontius Pilate if he could bury Christ. Jesus had to be buried before the Sabbath began at 6 p.m., so that his corpse should not profane the holy day. Pilate was said to be surprised that Jesus had died so quickly but allowed Joseph to take charge of the rabbi's body.Jesus’ body was wrapped in a fine linen and hurriedly laid in a sepulchre carved out of a rock, and the entrance to this tomb was sealed with an enormous stone. There has been speculation that Jesus was faking death but had only swooned. This was unlikely since a Roman scourging was terrible and traumatic, many victims died before being crucified. The graphic account by John states a soldier named Longinius thrust a spear into Jesus's side while he was on the cross and that 'blood and water' came out. This is a medically accurate description of what happens when the pericardium is pierced, and such a wound is always fatal.The Jewish Sanhedrin shuddered when they heard the news of the empty tomb. There were odd accounts that an unusual being in 'snow-white clothes' with a light on its head as bright as lightning had descended from the low dark clouds which bewildered and terrified the Roman soldiers guarding the tomb. This unknown figure that was assumed by the Jewish priests to be a heavenly being proceeded to push away the stone blocking the tomb's entrance with astonishing might. It was later revealed that two unearthly-looking men dressed in white clothes had been seen at the entrance of the tomb by Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome. The three women said one of the strange figures said:The figures in white simply vanished into the skies as mysteriously as they had appeared. Who or what were these enigmatic beings?It is written that the resurrected Jesus later reappeared to his faithful disciples, but seems to have undergone a transfiguration. Although he was apparently solid and tangible enough to eat food and to allow the disciples to touch his wounds, doors did not have to be opened before he could enter a room. He simultaneously projected to different locations on several occasions. Some who had been familiar with him prior to the crucifixion, including Mary Magdalene, did not recognize him right away. On one occasion, Jesus joins his disciples but says “their eyes were holden that they should not know him”. The disciples told Jesus about the crucifixion and of the empty tomb he had been laid in. Jesus then revealed his identity by describing the scriptures that concerned him in great detail. After instilling faith into his followers, he is said to have “ascended” into heaven. They watched in amazement as Jesus rose higher and higher into the heavens until he and the angels in the Merkaba (a celestial vehicle of the angels which is mentioned in the ancient Kabbals) were lost to sight. Is it possible that these “angels” and Jesus were seen boarding a spacecraft?As I have been reminded in many of the readers’ responses, Christians assert that Jesus was God incarnate, while the Jews maintain that he was merely a prophet. Whoever or whatever Jesus was, there can be little doubt that he was an exceptional and unconventional being. He preached that pacifism was the only way to live. If your enemy should strike you, then you must turn the other cheek and bear the brunt again. This philosophy was totally opposite of the Old Testament's suggestion of “an eye for an eye”. Jesus also told those who wished to follow him to love their enemies and pray for them, and abandon all worldly wealth. Was this the philosophy of a man, a prophet or an extraterrestrial being? The mysteries of his life and teachings are surrounded by religious dogma and superstition…regularly interpreted and morphed by self-made prophets and clergy. An extraterrestrial interpretation is not made to belittle Jesus or his followers in any way, but represents him in an advanced personification in the universe.