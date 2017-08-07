Tall Red-Eyed Winged Humanoid - Amman, Jordan

I recently received the following account:
This took place 20 years ago in Amman, Jordan. I don't remember the exact date, but it was June 1997 around midnight. I was 17 at the time, my sister was 14. She was trying to get to sleep in her bedroom, but it was a hot night, so she got up and opened the window. As she got back in her bed, something crawled through through the window and stood at the foot of her bed. It was fairly dark in the room, with only dim light coming through the window. She saw a winged creature almost as tall as the ceiling, dark black with a crest on the top of its head like a pterodactyl. She couldn't make out any facial features or tell the texture of the body other than a slight sheen on the side the light was hitting it. The most notable feature she noticed were its "blazing" red eyes as she described them. When she locked eyes with the creature, a feeling of shock, dread and fear took over her. She wanted to scream, but no sound came out. She couldn't move or look away. She "felt" the creature tell her to not make a sound, in her mind, as if it knew she was trying to scream. This lasted for about 30 seconds as the creature stared at her silently and motionless.
Suddenly, the creature turned towards the window and darted outside like a spear with a "whoosh" sound as it exited. We lived in a 5th story apartment with a 50 foot drop out the window. A few seconds passed and she let out the most blood curdling scream I have ever heard, which made me jump out of bed in my bedroom and make a dash towards her room. I flipped the light switch on as I burst through her bedroom door to see her sitting up in her bed white as a ghost, shaking and crying. My parents woke up and came running to her room as well. It took about 10 minutes for her to calm down enough to speak coherently. She told us that she had a nightmare. A couple of days later, she told me what actually happened. She seemed reluctant and scared to recall the details of the other night. I didn't know what to make of it and we didn't speak of it again as I felt that would be best at the time.
Fast forward 20 years and I'm reading an article about the "Chicago Phantom". The more eyewitness accounts I read about, the more I thought of that night. I decided to contact my sister and tell her about what I've been reading. She seemed to get mad about me bringing this back up for her. She retold me what happened and is STILL terrified to this day. She is angry with me for bringing the memory back to light for her, but I convinced her that the story needs to get out there because of what everyone is seeing in Chicago. Hopefully this account helps somehow, and sheds more light on whatever this "thing" was, if indeed it IS the same creature that's turning up in Chicago. Al
NOTE: Very interesting account...matching much of what has been reported in Chicago. Could this possible be a Djinn-type entity, transforming into this flying humanoid...both in Chicago and Jordan? Intriguing encounter. Lon
The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
Mothman: Behind the Red Eyes