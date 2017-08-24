Shadowy Being Lurking About In Chicago's Wicker Park

I received the following account (Weds. August 23, 2017) from a witness who lives in the vicinity of N. Leavitt St. and W. Le Moyne St. in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago, IL:
I guess I'm reluctant to speak about it because I know what I saw; it's hard to believe that it's real. I'm still feeling pretty uncomfortable. I can provide my number if necessary for you. I am not trying to be difficult, but I am just still shocked by everything.
On Monday, August 21st, around 8:20 pm (Central Time) I was on a phone call for about forty minutes. I took the call in my bedroom in my apartment. I am in a third-floor unit, the window in my bedroom overlooks the backyard of the building next to me. To the right of this window, about 5-6 feet away is the neighbor's roof, it is not close enough for anyone to reach my window unaided. There is no balcony or ladder up to my window as well.
About mid-way through the phone call, out the window, which was to my right, (with the curtain and drapes pulled aside) out of the corner of my eye I saw movement and noticed a change in light in my room. I saw what looked like a human-shaped shadow from the mid-torso up in the window. As soon as I turned to look, the shadow moved unnaturally fast to the left and up out of sight, its movements gave the impression it was taking off to fly. It looked like it used the wall of my building to jump up and away. The shadow was dark gray, when it moved, its body was large enough to block a substantial amount of light, giving me the impression it was long/tall.
The whole experience had to be under 10 seconds but left me very unnerved. I had run out of my room, trying to explain what I just saw over the phone. About 10 minutes later, I finally felt brave enough to go back to my room and shut the blinds/curtains. I did not see anything unusual at that time. I have not really felt comfortable since.
The next day, the person I had been speaking with, showed me your site, as they had done research into what I had seen. I felt pretty uncomfortable reading those other stories, but could see similarities, and was very reluctant to contact you because I having trouble accepting this is real. But I was encouraged to reach out and am hoping to gain more peace of mind.
I'm curious to know if any of these sightings have been violent or if anything bad has happened to the people? Does that thing make repeat visits, or try to get into buildings? Is there anything I should/shouldn't do if it comes back? Is there any correlation in the sightings? Any ideas on what this is, or what its appearance means?
Thank you, KS
NOTE: When I received the initial email from the witness, she was very reluctant to produce any further evidence. Her description of the being was very vague since she only saw an outline of the shadowy figure through her window...but her reaction and fear overwhelmed her. In fact, her friend eventually talked her into making a report. She is very torn between what she is suppose to believe and what she actually witnessed. She knows what she experienced and how it made her feel. I am attempting to answer her questions the best I can...but this witness is just one of many who are having trouble accepting the possibility that this winged being exist in their midst. I have little doubt that this shadowy figure was one of the 'Chicago Phantom' beings. As I have mentioned on several radio programs...in the past 4-5 weeks, I am receiving 10-20 telephone calls each day from people in and around Chicago who are terrified of what the being may be. They want answers. This sighting is about 2 blocks east of the huge 'Lechuza' or owl-like humanoid sighting in Humboldt Park on 4/16/2017. Any updates will be added. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
