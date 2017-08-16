Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Reptilian Speech: Commonalities in Alleged Recorded Evidence
By Matt R. - Like many abductees, I've had numerous inexplicable phone and computer issues. These include my phone being connected to random people and businesses I never dialed, and receiving untraceable voicemail notifications at 3:33 AM. More particular to Reptilian abductees, such as myself, is a specific pattern of growls and Reptilian type vocalizations intruding into calls. Most often, on Skype. This has happened many times, to myself. But, I only recorded them twice, because I happened to be a guest on two different radio interviews, when they occurred. I cover that, here: http://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2013/10/dial-r-for-reptoid-uninvited-guest.html
Very recently, I came upon another experiencer with extensive Reptilian audio recordings, from a Skype conversation. This occurred in 2015, but was only posted recently. https://youtu.be/cFFiEA7AU2Q The complex emotional content in these vocalizations make me believe they are genuine. If there's one consistent element to Reptilian languages, it's that they’re very expressive in their emotional tone. We actually have a parallel to that on earth, with tonal languages: https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tone_language
If you've seen them speak in person, you'd also notice many are very animated in their body language. This is very likely why it sounds like the particular Reptilian recorded by her is moving away and towards a fixed microphone. In the case of the second growl incident that I recorded, this is also very apparent. You can even hear it lean very close into surface of microphone, at one point. https://soundcloud.com/panamaorange/growlincident2 Because they're from a slightly more aggressive society, overall, they really need to be clear about their emotional state. Venting their emotions, verbally, likely reduces the odds they will escalate to physical violence. We see this in many earth reptiles: who use vocalizations to assert territorial dominance. https://youtu.be/ul4t6Fv8GWo You can also hear these type of deeper growls in her recording, and, in one of mine https://soundcloud.com/panamaorange/growlincident1
And, this is also why some abductees find Reptilians less intimidating than the overly quiet Nordic aliens, Greys, Mantids, or human military types. Reptilians are more direct with their emotions. I, and many other Reptoid abductees, have also noticed these unique emotional individual frequencies, telepathically. And, that makes it easier to see them as complex, and more relatable, individuals. Other types can be friendly, but so professional that it comes off as intimidating. Even Reptilian choices of weapons, jewelry, armor, and clothing seem to be extremely random. So, if there's one conspiratorial claim I'm baffled by, it's that they want to suppress individuality. They seem to have a greater range of that than many humans.
On the topic of weirdness with Skype hacking, something patched me into a recent talk radio program. My Skype app simply rang me out of the blue, and I was on the air. This is not a show that normally takes calls, or ever discusses the alien topic. It was a news program owned and produced by Joe Montaldo. You can hear how hesitant he is to discuss the topic, at first, because he usually strictly reserves it for his late night show on that subject.
I've spoken before about how he investigated a south Louisiana mass abduction I was involved in, in 2005. It involved many police and military, including myself, who were taken to sites after dark (such as a mall). We were used to help train Reptilians in crowd control scenarios. In this program, Joe mentions some updates, including reports of similar mass abduction training, in Europe. https://soundcloud.com/uprn/voice-of-the-people-w-1 I come in at the 1 hour and 21 minute mark. And, initially, it's a bit awkward as we try to ascertain how or why I even got patched in. It is worth listening to ,for the updates on Joe’s end, about the others involved in my mass abduction. My intuitive sense is that I was patched in by the same Reptilian group I’ve worked with. And, my intuitive abilities have been unusually strong, following a rather intense abduction I had around Christmas (detailed here: http://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2017/01/the-pathology-of-reptilian-alien.html)
For a really comprehensive interview, regarding my history and abductions, Id refer you to this interview I did in 2014 (on Darkness Radio). I come in at about 12 minute mark. https://soundcloud.com/panamaorange/civilunrestreptilians I’ve also appeared on the “Unbelievable Podcast” several times, to discuss this https://www.spreaker.com/user/unbelievable/episode-122-reptilian-wal-mart And, I've written about it in great detail, on this blog http://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/2015/06/eminent-domain-jade-helm-walmart-and.html
The Reptilians began this focus on crowd control intervention, many years ago. Since then, recent news events only show how prescient they were on this issue. USA’s reputation is increasingly becoming synonymous with out of control civil unrest (as we saw again, this weekend). The economic and sociological causes really are not important. What we do know, from MANY recent examples internationally, is that this often becomes extremely destabilizing to the core of central government. While I cannot be certain we will cross their red line for intervention, I know we seem to be rocketing towards it.
I can be contacted at circlepanama@gmail.com or on Twitter, at panamaorange - https://twitter.com/panamaorange
NOTE: I do not endorse or impugn any of the narrative posted by the author. It has been posted solely as the opinion of the author without any input by myself. I will state that I believe that there are various types of humanoid beings living among us...either alien species or entities bio-engineered from terrestrial lifeforms. This includes extra-dimensional beings of an unknown origin. Beyond my statement, you are left to your own conclusions...Lon
Alien World Order: The Reptilian Plan to Divide and Conquer the Human Race
The Secret History of the Reptilians: The Pervasive Presence of the Serpent in Human History, Religion and Alien Mythos
Sky People: Untold Stories of Alien Encounters in Mesoamerica
Ancient Serpent Gods: The Alien Connection to Reptilian Dinosaurs
HELP SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!
'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT
Popular Posts
-
We might have spotted a family of sasquatches on SR 260 near Heber this afternoon. What do you think? The image was apparently captured f...
-
Bizarre anomaly was recorded in the Cathedral of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico: Click for video - SANTA INOCENCIA ABRE LOS OJOS ANTE LA C...
-
I had the opportunity to watch the two-hour scripted fictional feature The Cannibal in the Jungle on Animal Planet this past Sunday. The p...
-
Dave Schrader received a letter from an anonymous man, claiming to be a former U.S. Special Forces operative, regarding a mission he was ap...
-
I received a telephone call at exactly 12:04 AM (Sunday) of a sighting of a 'large man with bat wings' in the 400 block of N. Arlin...
-
Manuel Navarette from UFO Clearinghouse recently received another unknown flying entity reports from the Chicago metro area: The followi...
-
I received the following information from a reader...referencing a legend near the Florida Everglades: East of Naples, Florida, on the ed...
-
I recently decided to update information referencing the supposed joint government / alien underground facility in Dulce, New Mexico. Not m...
-
Manuel Navarette from UFO Clearinghouse recently received another unknown flying entity report from the Chicago metro area: I was contac...
-
Daily 2 Cents: Ethereal Wolf Encounter -- Unknown 'Creature' Captured on Camera -- New Evidence Surfaces in D.B. Cooper SkyjackingEthereal Wolf Encounter I want to share with you and your readers an encounter that my mother had. First of all, she was a no nonsense t...