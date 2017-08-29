Daily 2 Cents: 'Shadow Man' Coming Through Portal? -- NASA's Plan to Stop Yellowstone 'Supervolcano' Eruption -- Ginger Rogers Haunts Childhood Home

'Shadow Man' Coming Through Portal?
Nathan in Ohio called in to tell of shadow man encounter:
"I had a story I wanted to share with you. Well this happened to me Sunday the 30th, the 30th of January. I had just gotten off the phone with a friend and I went to sleep. I sleep in my living room. I was sleeping on a futon which folds up into a couch. I was sleeping on the couch and I go sleep and then I felt a disturbance in the room and I opened my eyes and there was a shadow person standing in the doorway. Like the front door of my house. I was facing towards the front door, anyway, and, I screamed immediately and I backed up and my dog barked and he disappeared. My dog barked and he ran out of the room that he was in and ran into the living room and jumped on my bed and then I realized that, well, what I've been staring at was, you know, a shadow person which I had dreams where I've encountered them before but I don't think I've ever flat out seen one dead on. It lasted about 20 seconds.
He was tall. He was about 6'2, definitely a masculine shape, and it was kind of hazy, hard to see him because there was so much glare coming from behind him because he had light illuminating from behind him. It was kind of a grayish color and almost, but not like, an alien. He didn't have any facial features and it was pretty crazy. It seemed like he came out of something and went back into it, like he came out of a light source that was from behind him, and was kind of sucked back into it. The room was dark. There was one light on in the bathroom that shined into the room. That's it. I sleep in my living room because so many weird things have happened in my bedroom that I just can't even sleep in there anymore. I kind of felt like it was something inter-dimensional more than anything. (Church asks if he felt threatened) I screamed and when I screamed it was like, it was very fight-or-flight, like a primal scream and like I said, it woke my dog up and he barked. I don't know if he was barking because I screamed or because the thing was there but that would the closest thing to another witness in the room."
Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church – August 10, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
NASA's Plan to Stop Yellowstone 'Supervolcano' Eruption
As we have detailed recently, government officials have been closely monitoring the activity in the Yellowstone caldera.
However, as SHTFplan.com's Mac Slavo details, scientists at NASA have now come up with an incredibly risky plan to save the United States from the super volcano.
A NASA scientist has spoken out about the true threat of super volcanoes and the risky methods that could be used to prevent a devastating eruption. Lying beneath the tranquil and beautiful settings of Yellowstone National Park in the US lies an enormous magma chamber, called a caldera. It’s responsible for the geysers and hot springs that define the area, but for scientists at NASA, it’s also one of the greatest natural threats to human civilization as we know it.
Brian Wilcox, a former member of the NASA Advisory Council on Planetary Defense, shared a report on the natural hazard that hadn’t been seen outside of the agency until now. Following an article published by BBC about super volcanoes last month, a group of NASA researchers got in touch with the media to share a report previously unseen outside the space agency about the threat Yellowstone poses, and what they hypothesize could possibly be done about it.
“I was a member of the NASA Advisory Council on Planetary Defense which studied ways for NASA to defend the planet from asteroids and comets,” explains Brian Wilcox of Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) at the California Institute of Technology.
“I came to the conclusion during that study that the supervolcano threat is substantially greater than the asteroid or comet threat.”
Yellowstone currently leaks about 60 to 70 percent of its heat into the atmosphere through stream water which seeps into the magma chamber through cracks, while the rest of the heat builds up as magma and dissolves into volatile gasses. The heat and pressure will reach the threshold, meaning an explosion is inevitable. When NASA scientists considered the fact that a super volcano’s eruption would plunge the earth into a volcanic winter, destroying most sources of food, starvation would then become a real possibility. Food reserves would only last about 74 days, according to the UN, after an eruption of a super volcano, like that under Yellowstone. And they have devised a risky plan that could end up blowing up in their faces. Literally. Read more at NASA Unveils Plan To Stop Yellowstone "Supervolcano" Eruption, There's Just One Catch
**********
Ginger Rogers Haunts Childhood Home
A haunting in Missouri! Ginger Rogers passed away in 1995, but apparently, her spirit is still hanging around her old home, turning the place into a real-life haunted house. The current homeowner — Marge Padgitt — of the Independence, MO home where the dancer grew up says that she's actually witnessed what she thinks is the ghost of the late star, which is interesting because she's currently turning the house into a museum. Marge recently opened up to Closer Weekly about the paranormal activity in the house.
"I was standing in the room she was born in and I felt this presence. I [watched] a foggy mist turn into a woman in a ball gown that looked like Ginger,” she told Closer. "She had a pleasant look on her face, and I get the feeling she’s happy we’re doing this."
We're not sure whether we should be really creeped out or think this is so cool. Either way, we're definitely intrigued to learn more. Ginger's house is in the process of being turned into a museum about the late star's life. And, she became famous for dancing with Fred Astaire, so we're sure there will also be a tribute to him as well.
Ginger — born Virginia Katherine McMath — died of a heart attack at age 83 in California back in April 1995. During her life, she had a successful showbiz career appearing in a variety of TV shows and movies from the 1930s all the way until the late 1980s. If her ghost really is inhabiting her childhood home, then her fans will definitely be in for a treat when they visit! - Ginger Rogers' Childhood House Is Haunted, Says New Homeowner: "I Felt This Presence"
**********
**********
**********
