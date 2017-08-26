Large Flying Bat-Like Being Seen Near 2011 Photo Location

An eyewitness contacted The Singular Fortean Society on August 22, 2017 to report the sighting of a large, winged creature flying over South Pulaski Road in Chicago at around 4:55 pm (Central Time):
"I have been hearing about the "flying mothman" for a while now but was skeptical about its existence. I just assumed that someone was playing a joke and that the photos (from 2011) that I saw online were photoshopped. Until today.
I was driving down S. Pulaski Rd. at around 4:55 p.m., right before W. 55th Street (West Elsdon). I and saw it soar right over the Shell gas station! It was really fast and I couldn't get a photo because it disappeared before I got to the light.
I guess you can say that I now am a believer as I saw it with my own two eyes."
The sighting lasted only a few seconds, and the witness compared the creature to a giant bat.
"There really isn't much more than that. I only saw it for about 3-4 seconds as it flew by," she said.
"The rational part of me thinks that maybe it can be a giant Japanese bat that accidentally got shipped here through cargo or something like this:"
"It honestly looked exactly like it does in the following photo (below)," she explained.
"And I was only a couple blocks away from where this photo was taken when I saw it. I really don't have any details as I only saw it for a few seconds. It was really fast! It looked EXACTLY like this."
NOTE: Tobias Wayland of The Singular Fortean Society is a member of the Chicago Phantom Task Force...a group of investigators, researchers and media working together to find answers that pertain to the sightings of this unknown being. This particular sighting is only 8 blocks from the sighting on 8/22/2011 at 63rd and Pulaski Rd...very near Chicago Midway International. Any updates will be added. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
