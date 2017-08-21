Insectoid Watching From Across the Street

Greg in Harwood Heights, Illinois called in with his flying humanoid encounter:
“I was coming back from work three years ago...about 1:30 in the morning. I pulled up to the driveway and something caught the side of my eye. I walked up the stairs, went to the window. I live on the second floor. I looked out to the window to across the street and I saw a crypto, if you will, a Mothman-type insectoid; small body, unusually large head normal, no red eyes, and it kept staring.
I went to make tea, fed the cats, came back, rubbed my eyes to see if I was tired and seeing things and, sure enough, it was there. One important thing, there was no foreboding fear. None whatsoever. That I found interesting. I was shocked as many people that had seen similar things. I went several times. I would say about four to five times, just peering outside, looking at the window and it just stood there. I live in a small town near Chicago. I figured police would do their rounds or someone would see it. You could hear a pin drop. It's a very small community, sure enough, no one was around. It did not faze me to take a picture. I did have a smartphone at the time right but overall no fear and absolutely, you're just there in the shock because you just can't believe what you're seeing. You listen to accounts but you never think you will be in that situation. I went back several times. I was listening to your show that night, peering out every now and then. It just kept standing there.
In the morning I went to see any trace of anything. It was gone, so, yeah. Above all, I would say the strangest thing would be I was not afraid at all and it shocks me to even say that now. Thinking back over the several months and years, I talked to friends, they have an interest in it - I kept thinking it was crouching like a runner would be so it could have been taller as many people claim to it being six or seven feet. It was almost as if definitely the body was much smaller and the head came to a point, almost as if, you know the old cartoons from Mad Magazine Spy Vs Spy, with the nose, if you will, comes into like a parrot's or a bird beak, but there's no beak, so it is very kind of pointed protruding face, if you will, but again, there were no eyes and there were no facial features, but again, in that humanoid design that's where the face would be, of course, so yeah, but the head was much bigger than the body. I guess just by seeing this small body and large head as odd as it was, I wasn't going to go outside and even look outside. I felt safe at home hoping that it might not be seeing me look to the window.”
Source: Coast To Coast AM - August 16, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
Strange Intruders and Leprechan Press
The Cryptoterrestrials: A Meditation on Indigenous Humanoids and the Aliens Among Us
A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures
The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities