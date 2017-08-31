Grim Reaper & Dragon Manifestations

Drew in Texas called in to tell of his weird experiences:
“So when I was really young, I’d say 8 or 9 years old, I was at my house. I was getting ready to go to bed. For some reason, I decided I needed to go to the kitchen to get a glass of water or something. I left the room and turned the corner to go to the kitchen, probably 15 feet ahead of me. I saw, what I swear was the Grim Reaper – the very iconic, you know, the dark robe, the sickle, just standing there. It petrified me for a couple of seconds and then I ran up to my room and, me being the kid that I was, I told my mom what I saw. To her, she probably thought or dismissed it as something a tired kid had imagined. It was one of those really strange things that I saw that I still can't explain. (Lewis asks if he could see a skull beneath the robe) Really, it just looked like robes that were floating there. I didn't see a skull or anything coming through because it seemed like the cape at the top was draped over it. It was dark on the inside and it was as tall as the doorway, so I’d say it was 6 or 6'2 feet tall. Just very still and very ominous. It was so long ago that aside from an old fashioned cartoon, I can't imagine where I would have seen that.
Not too long after that, this was back in 1998 or 1999, the world wide web was still very wild and my friends and I, we were into Dungeons and Dragons and just the normal paranormal stuff that you're into when you're a kid. I was probably about 12 years old and my buddy and I we were searching on the net...Druidic spells. We came across this one where we could supposedly summon a dragon. So I had the bright idea where I wrote down the spell, the enchantment or whatever, and it was really late at night and I went into my bedroom, turned off all the lights and I did everything the instructions told me. I sat cross legged on the floor, closed my eyes and I began to hum. I was chanting to myself and I did it for maybe 15 or 20 minutes and then I opened my eyes and right in front of me, not even a foot, were these really deep bright yellow eyes that were staring back at me that looked like cat eyes. I jumped up and ran out of the room. I crossed that off my list as something I would never do again because it was just so scary and so real.”
Source: Ground Zero with Clyde Lewis – March 30, 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
NOTE: Seems to me that this guy has been realizing thought-form manifestations. I wonder if he or his family ever experienced poltergeist activity? Lon
The Slenderman Mysteries: An Internet Urban Legend Comes to Life
Magical Use of Thought Forms: A Proven System of Mental & Spiritual Empowerment
Creatures of Thought: The Creation of Living Thought-Forms And The Mastery of Your Reality
Earth Mind, Earth Memories: How Ghosts, Tulpas, Strange Lights and UFOs' Exist Inside the Mind and Memories of the Living Earth