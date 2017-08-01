Giant Bat-Like Entity Emerges From Under Chicago Lakefront Overpass

The following account was received by Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse. It occurred on Thursday July 20, 2017 at about 1700 hours (5:00 PM CT):
We were driving down Lake Shore Drive toward North Avenue Beach. In the car with my best friend, my sister, and my boyfriend. As we were approaching the curve near North Avenue Beach we saw something fly out from underneath the bridge that goes over the street that separates that big black building in front of Navy Pier (Lake Point Tower) and the beach. It flew straight up into the air and out toward the lake. This was not an owl and it was not a seagull as seagulls are white in color. My boyfriend who was in the front seat with me was the first to see it and showed me and everybody else saw afterwards. It was freaky as f*** to see this thing fly up like that. It was like completely black and look like a giant flying bat. It flew straight up and out of sight I could not keep watching it as I was trying to drive and not get into a wreck. It was freaky to watch.
Manuel called the witness for a follow-up:
As per the witnesses. They were on their way to a gathering with friends at North Avenue Beach. The entity shot out from what looked like under the bridge, it flew above the trees and headed out toward the lake. It was seen by the driver, who was trying to avoid hitting another car. The boyfriend said that it was solid black and was flying very fast.
NOTE: This is practically the same location where this entity has been seen emerging previously. The Lake Shore Drive overpasses have been targeted by our team as a possible portal locations. There are several tunnels & underground facilities along this lake front area. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
