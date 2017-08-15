For The Record...Other Chicago Area 'Flying Anomaly' Reports

Since the time I started receiving and posting flying humanoid reports in and around the Chicago area, there have been several reports that weren't specific (or believable) enough to be considered as part of the mix. But there have been other sightings, in which I conducted interviews, that deserve to be mentioned as part of the record. For the time being, these incidents will not be included on the interactive map unless further information is received. Here are a few of those reports:
Flying Anomaly Over Dekalb, IL
I was getting out my car outside of the Target store in DeKalb, IL last week (Saturday afternoon August 4 – between 6:30-6:40PM) when I noticed a couple were using their phones to video something in the sky. I looked in that direction and there was something (someone) floating / flying above and behind the storefronts. It was far enough away to not make out too many details but close enough that it definitely looked like a flying person with both arms and legs outstretched (looked like a flying X). My recollection is there that is was mostly dark but there was some color reflecting from it in the afternoon sun - orange - or red-orange.
It kind of "floated" horizontally away to the right away from us (but never descending - therefore I figured it was being controlled somehow, not someone in a glider). At times turning horizontal to the horizon so you couldn't detect the shape. I did ask them "What was that?" and they replied that they had no idea, but didn't it look like a human with both arms and legs extended ? I agreed.
I didn't catch a cell phone photo until it was too far away to make out the shape. I wish I knew who the people were that filmed it from right beyond the buildings. AN
NOTE: I talked to 'AN' by telephone for quite a long time. A photo was forwarded, but was nothing more than a tiny spot that showed no detail whatsoever. AN stated that the flying anomaly was visible to her for over 10 minutes (other people had been watching it before her). She also stated that it was definitely human-like and the body was about 6 ft in height. The wing span was wide and beyond the length of the body. The aerial maneuvers were 'unbelievable'...floating, hovering, vertical descending and ascending. As well, there was a intermittent flashing of reddish-orange color.
**********
Shinigami
Hey Lon!
I spoke with you around 6:50pm today (August 13th) about my winged creature experience out here in Chicago. I mentioned I was a little late about it, as I never thought to go out of my way to report it on any site. But I remember back in October/November of 2014 near 18th St in the direction of downtown Chicago, where the moon was at night time, I saw a black silhouette of a humanoid winged creature that I jokingly called a "Shinigami" from the Death Note series. I saw it span across the moon for a quick second and then disappear. I called my buddy and told my wife as well about the incident. Figured this may be of some use.
Thanks again, DM
**********
Indiana Dunes Flyer
Last weekend (August 6th) I was at Miller Beach in Gary, Indiana with my niece. It was beautiful day but not sunny. We were laying on the beach and my 19-year-old niece pointed up and said 'what's that?' It took me a minute to see it but when I did I said I don't know...a plane? Like a small fighter jet plane?? She said it can't be a plane and it definitely isn't a bird, so we agreed we didn't really know and it kind of disappeared slowly gliding up into the clouds. Later in the day, around dusk we saw about 20 octagon shaped iridescent balloons floating across the sky and I mentioned that perhaps that was what we saw earlier, just higher up in the sky. We didn't think of it or mention it again.
Then I saw this picture (Note: the photo from 2011) and this is exactly what it looked like! It was pretty high up, which is why I surmised it had to be a small fighter type jet of some sort. Now I know this is what we saw. It was over Lake Michigan at the Indiana Dunes, specifically Miller Beach on August 5th, 2017. I don't know the time but it was likely around 2pm or 3pm in the afternoon. I'd like to remain anonymous, but report the sighting.
NOTE: as of today (August 15th) there are a few reports in which Manuel and I are awaiting follow-up information. We have attempted to be as transparent and accurate as possible...though we refuse to give out witness information unless we are specifically directed to do so. I realize that some readers wish that more information could be provided and that more evidence was available. Please be patient. We will continue to disclose those sightings/encounters that we determine are worthy and pertinent. Thanks. Lon
