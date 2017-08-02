Daily 2 Cents: Vanishing Old Woman -- Tasmanian 'Monster Shark' -- Indian Airline Crew Spooked in Chicago Hotel

Vanishing Old Woman
“I'd like to share a story, which happened when I was about 6 or 7. I'm 32 now but this happened in the mountains in the outskirts of a town in Northern California, Morgan Hill, during broad day light. I had been walking down a dirt road about 60 yards from our mobile home which curved down around the side of the hill. After coming to an area with a lot of trees off to the side of the dirt road I noticed an old woman standing there wearing a dark cloak or robe type outfit and there was old looking pottery on the ground sitting on wool looking blankets, like she was having a sale of some sort. There was a wooden door to the right of her and when I stopped to look around which was about 20 to 30 seconds and after making eye contact with her she then turned went inside (which was oddly inside of the hill) closed the door and everything vanished...the pottery, the door everything was gone and just the trees on the side of the hill remained. This really happened.”
Source: youtube comments, maxsanchez85
JLB - Beyond Creepy
Bizarre Glowing Cloud Appears on GW Bridge
Commuters cruising along the George Washington Bridge on Tuesday morning encountered an eerie cloud which suddenly emerged, briefly enveloped traffic, and then dissipated into the air. The mysterious mist was captured on video via a traffic camera and the footage spread quickly online as viewers were left wondering what its source may have been. While some have offered paranormal possibilities for the cloud's origins, auto aficionados had an alternative explanation. Find the video at Coast to Coast AM
Tasmanian 'Monster Shark'
Hi Lon, I thought your readers may enjoy this old press clipping.
The scene in the Jaws movie where the 25-foot (mechanical) shark attacked the ‘Orca’ (and devoured Captain Quint) was apparently not far-fetched; a similar attack by an 18-20 footer occurred in Emu Bay, near Burnie, north-west Tasmania, Australia, in December 1866.
A monster shark lifted the stern of an 18-foot row boat out of the water, shook it violently and dragged the boat backwards. Those on board were definitely on the menu, until they eventually fought it off with oars. Afterwards,the monster followed the schooner Water Lily, which was sailing to Cam River near Burnie, and attacked another boat before swimming off. Great Whites do visit the area. I’ve heard of sharks biting outboard motors and such but nothing quite like this. I doubt I’d ever swim or fish in Emu Bay.
Source: Launceston Cornwall Chronicle December 26, 1866, p9
Jon Wyatt
Carlton, Melbourne, Australia
Indian Airline Crew Spooked in Chicago Hotel
The high-flying lifestyle of working for an airline always seems glamorous. However, the experiences of an Air India crew assigned to fly to Chicago in the US will probably make those considering a career in the airline industry think twice.
The crew, which was put up at a hotel in Chicago, has had to deal with "negative energies" while in their rooms, according to a report by news agency ANI. So spooked has the crew been after facing "paranormal activities" at the hotel that they have written to Air India management, asking the national carrier to take immediate action.
The crew's deputy chief of cabin has written a letter, accessed by news agency ANI, complaining that the nerve-wrecking experience at the Chicago hotel has left most of the crew members "scared (of) sleeping alone".
The spooky goings-on at the Chicago hotel keep "playing in our mind (sic)", the deputy chief writes in the letter and as a result of this, the crew is unable to get proper rest after operation ultra-long haul flights.
The letter goes on to question the Air India management's decision to sign a contract with the hotel despite there being several online accounts of the paranormal activities at the hotel.
The crew member asks Air India officials to look into the matter and "change this hotel on (an) urgent basis" while saying that such incidents have been happening since November last year. The deputy chief of cabin also expresses his/her unwillingness to fly on the Chicago route until the hotel is changed.
IndiaToday.in could not independently verify the veracity of the letter. ANI, however, reported that it had asked Air India for a comment, and that airline spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar responded saying, "Matter is under investigation and we are in contact with our Chicago station."
Full text of the Air India crew letter as reported by ANI:
"Majority of the crew are facing negative energies through paranormal activities in the hotel, most of us share rooms and sleep as we feel scared sleeping alone which is very unpleasant, after operating an ULH we are not able to get proper rest as these things keep playing in our mind.
Even online there is a complete description about incidents of paranormal activities about this hotel still the contract with this hotel was signed.
I have been coming to this hotel since November'16 and every time something unpleasant has been happening. I would request you to look into the matter and change this hotel on urgent basis as most of us don't feel comfortable staying here.
I would also request you to please 'Do Not' assign me any Chicago flights till the hotel is changed as it's very uncomfortable in the hotel.
Let's not wait for any miss happening to happen. Waiting for the necessary action." - Spooked by 'haunted' hotel, Air India crew asks airline to change accommodation
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR
SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT
