Monday, August 14, 2017

Daily 2 Cents: 'Son of a b*tch...I'm invisible!' -- Winged Humanoid on the Roof -- Solar Eclipse Hype...Supernatural Encounters


'Son of a b*tch...I'm invisible!'

Cliff in Houston, Texas called in to tell of a weird experience he had:

“I got a little story for you that I think you'll find interesting. It scared the daylights out of me but nothing to do with ghosts. I ride a motorcycle 90% of the time. I just enjoy it and I've been riding it forever. I was riding down a major highway in Houston called I-10, in a very busy section of it. I wear a helmet, my regular jacket, no big deal, my radio was on, all the sudden every sound around me was gone. There was no sound of the trucks that were next to me. There was no sound of the cars. The was no sound. I thought I was having a stroke because I'm 70 years of age.

I lifted up my face mask on my helmet and I could hear my tires. I could hear my engine but that was all. The music from my radio was gone. Everything was gone. As that was happening, a car next to me, I saw the woman look right at me. She turned her head, looked, put on a blinker and she came right over at me. I said, "I'll be a son of a b*tch." I said, "I'm invisible!" I firmly believed for a few seconds I wasn't where people could see me and I think that's how these accidents happen when people say, 'I looked and there was nobody there' and they run into someone. Maybe, just for a minute, I mean it wasn't a minute. It was long enough for me to lift up my face mask listen and I said, "Oh Jesus, what the hell's going on? So am I having a stroke?" And then when I looked over at the woman and she came over at me, I said, "She can't see me." I was in the wrong place you at the wrong time.

(Church asks if he thinks he went through a type of time vortex) Yeah! (Church asks if anything else changed, like the age of the cars) No, absolutely nothing visually changed whatsoever as fast as it started that's how fast it stopped. Like throwing a light switch, there was noise all around me again and everything. I got off about four exits further down where I was going. I said, I gotta think about this. The only thing I could come up with was I drove into something somewhere. Fortunately I came out of it and I wasn't stuck in the damn thing. I mean my hearings good, my eyesight's good. I'm telling it was like a light switch all of a sudden all the ambient noise was gone.”

Source: Fade to Black with Jimmy Church – August 10, 2017

JLB - Beyond Creepy

**********

Winged Humanoid on the Roof

“September 1990, near Greensboro, NC: About 11pm I heard and felt a thud on the roof of my house. I walk slowly through the house toward the front door. I can hear heavy, scratching, clawed steps being taken along the roof, as if following my own. I open the front door and hear something above that sounds almost like a high pitch wheezing, kind of like a low, muffled scream. I wasn't about to leave the protection of my doorway to look up there. I saw, as it flew away over the streetlights, that it had large wings and long, thin, somewhat human looking legs. The house had to be roofed where it's taloned footsteps tore the shingles. The roofers asked what kind of tree had fell on my roof. I just said, "the tall and skinny kind". I got the feeling what they saw on that roof made them wonder what had really happened. I also had the feeling they had seen such "odd" damage before. I don't know, maybe I was just paranoid still. I had never heard of the Mothman until a couple years after this experience, but once I did, I wondered... still do."

Source: Youtube Comments, decidedisciple67

JLB - Beyond Creepy

**********

Solar Eclipse Hype...Supernatural Encounters

Amid the solar eclipse's hype, which will bring millions of visitors to dozens of events happening across the state this month, here's one thing you probably haven't prepared for: a supernatural encounter.

Luckily, several government agencies have been ahead of the game, already highlighting on social media the possibility of paranormal activity as the sky goes dark mid-afternoon on Aug. 21.

And with the Carolinas' history of "Lizard Man" and "Bigfoot" sightings, residents should be aware of the possibilities.

At least the South Carolina Emergency Management Division thinks so.

The agency tweeted a graphic Wednesday, "regarding possible paranormal activity" occurring during the solar eclipse. Read more at Agencies advise on possible 'Lizard Man,' 'Bigfoot' sightings in South Carolina during eclipse

**********


Hey folks...any support that you can offer would be most appreciated. I won't go into details, and I know you're tired of reading my pleas, but there are a few concerns that need to be addressed that would affect me writing the blog and newsletter. You can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks for being there for me and for your support. Lon




Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!

**********

Today's Top Links

Vanished in Paradise: The Strange Disappearance of Jim Thompson

Trust in Christ – not in horoscopes, Pope Francis says

The Mysterious Case of the Arkansas Train Deaths

Mysterious People Who Drove off the Face of the Earth

Paranormal activity? 'Black mist' captured in Magnolia Hotel video


Area 51: An Uncensored History of America's Top Secret Military Base

The Dulce Wars: Underground Alien Bases and the Battle for Planet Earth

Underground Military Bases Hidden in North Carolina Mountains

Hidden in Plain Sight: Beyond the X-Files


photo wcjv8a_zpsnyy8chos.jpg
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook



photo Really Weird Stuff Cover Gregg Kanon_300dpi-3125x4167 Final_zpsotlfnv4b.jpg

photo expanded perspectives logo color_zpsgjijnx4p.jpg

photo greatgift_zpsdws81myw.jpg

photo darkwaters7a_zpsodwpern5.jpg

Photobucket

photo anomalist2_zps526a585c.jpg


This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

HELP SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'

photo canyouhelp_zpscwcoxyp2.jpg

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter and subsequent research are needed and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

photo fortean-reptilian_zpsb0c95d60.png
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT


Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat - Chicago Metro Area - Witness Sightings Map



Popular Posts