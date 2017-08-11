Daily 2 Cents: 'Prehistoric' Rhino-Like Beast In Australia -- Annoying 'Hum' in New Mexico -- New Evidence in D.B. Cooper Case

"I have had many paranormal experiences, this is one. I don’t tell many people this as they don’t believe me. Why would they? I barely even believe it, but its true to every detail. I live in Australia...and I, my ex-husband and his friend were driving home from an event. We lived in the deep bush and were 5 minutes from home chatting and laughing away. All of a sudden something massive ran right in front of the car from left to right. It was as follows. Huge and terrifying as the lights were on this being. It stood much higher than the car itself...it towered over it actually. The thing was running pretty fast, but easily seen by us all. We saw it clearly, it was about 2 times bigger than a massive bull cow and had leathery skin with bits of black brown hair on it. Looked like a prehistoric rhinoceros, it was damn huge. No fur, and small, little, short skinny tail with a hairy bit on the end. It had a massively large chest cavity huge much bigger than the rest of the body. No neck, practically, and the biggest teeth...having a large front tooth huge protruding out far like 3 inches from the mouth. The jaw bone was large and stood out. Small round piercing terrified eyes and straight legs...thin-looking like a gigantic wild pig.



I started crying...jumping into the back seat terrified, screaming loudly and my ex-husband said 'what the f*** was that thing?' His mate said, 'what was that?' We were hysterical and it ran into the darkness as if running from something else. It really was unreal but true strange and I now realized there was weird creatures in our bush. I have seen other weird things too. But later a local said he'd also seen that thing. It's weird and I was terrified to go near there again. These things are real and I don’t care if no one believes me. We don’t drink or take drugs...still don’t and we were all in shock. This really was a wake up call. Australia has weird stuff. Come to think back after all the research now I've done, it felt like we went into another time or dimension and just felt weird as it wasn’t a normal animal. Looking up what the thing, looked like was prehistoric Australia. Note: it happened in 1990. In Tea Gardens, NSW, Australia.”

I think I've told you I live in Lincoln County. I lived in Ruidoso Downs from July 7, 1998 until Feb 18 of this year. By winter of 1999 I would hear the 'hum' always after midnight and almost always in winter. I just realized my bed was on the eastern wall. When I moved it to orient north I did not hear it as often. Have not heard it in ages.



I'm now living on US Hwy 70 in San Patricio. The hum started around midnight tonight. It is loud. I was on the enclosed porch until about 15 minutes ago. I can hear it in the kitchen, bathroom and now the bedroom - with the window wall situated east.



It is so loud it is driving me crazy. I finally turned the air down & television up - can still hear it. The sound is identical to what I heard when I lived in town.



The closest thing I can match would be a diesel truck running in park. There is a 4 second cycle with a loud beat.



Cindy

