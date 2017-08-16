Daily 2 Cents: 'Ole' Red Eyes' in Pennsylvania & Michigan -- Lake Erie UFOs & Lost Time -- Experiences With Shadow People

“Unreported Sighting: Spotted by me in St. Louis, Michigan about 2 months ago outside my window. Instantly felt intense fear and thought it was alien at first and started thinking about how much "smarter and stronger" they would be.. Worst fear in my life. I personally saw it about 2 months ago outside my 2nd story window. Once you see them, you can not un-see the red eyes and super dark "winged" body shape. Most intense fear of my life and I started thinking it was random paranoia but still thought like "if aliens are smarter/stronger than us and wanted to cause harm, it would be nothing to them to do so" I then came across the name of it, Mothman. And now this video that states more sighting in Chicago. I'm not that far in comparison (St. Louis, Michigan) and I talked to a friend who also saw/experienced something like this in the past couple weeks. I had absolutely no idea what I saw was, or if I even saw it. Until I looked it up using only vague description (red eyes "boogieman" thing) and it popped up. That's no coincidence.”

“One night my grandmother was home alone with her granddaughter (my cousin) over in Pennsylvania at my aunt's house when she heard something scratch the kitchen window. She went into the kitchen to see what it was and she was terrified and starting freaking out. She said it was like a ten foot bat with red eyes glaring at her through the window. The family did some research and turns out she's not the only one in the area who came in contact with it. This was about ten years ago but she talks about it ALL the time.”

On one of your Arcane Radio episodes you were discussing Lily Dale in New York and brought up Lake Erie. I grew up south of Erie about 10 miles and have had numerous encounters. Where we lived was pretty rural back then and only a two lane road. My aunt and uncle lived next door. Our properties were connected and we had about 70 or so acres and about 50 was woods. Most of the properties around us were wooded and some fields. My first memory of an abduction was with my 2 cousins. It was winter time and the holiday season. Our parents were out to a holiday party and we were passing the time riding the snowmobile between both of our houses.(we were all on one snowmobile) We were returning to my house and driving on the right side of the of the property line heading towards the woods. There was a field behind our house and we would turn around before the woods started. As we were in our turn the object rose above the trees. It was huge and saucer shaped with rotating lights in the center. I remember being petrified and my youngest cousin shoving her head into my back. Then the memory from there is gone until we walked into my aunt's house and looked at the clock and it was 11:00 pm. To this day we have no memory of what happened to us. I am 60 years old and this happened when I was between 8 to 10 years old. The reason I am writing is on July 1st of this year my husband and I attended our nieces wedding, it was in New York but just over the state line from Penna. It was a beautiful day and a gorgeous view of Lake Erie. I was taking photos before the wedding and did not see the object when the picture was taken. No one else saw it either because of looking directly at the sun. I will include the photo and I really enjoy your show. Bonnie

**********Shadow People are being seen all over the world by people from all walks of life. You see them being discussed on the TV ghost hunter shows. They appear to be ghosts but are different from residual hauntings or intelligent hauntings. They are sometimes called Shadow Folk, Shadow Beings or Shadow Men. These beings are usually seen in your peripheral vision. The appearance is essentially a silhouette in black. The movements of these Shadow beings is said to be herky jerky with a lot of sudden starts and stops. They are said to not have the fluid smooth floating motion of your more typical ghost sighting. Its also said to be that this is the primary reason that they are often seen out of the corner of your eye. Shadow People also appear to be a solid black mass unlike the ephemeral and often translucent appearance of your run of the mill ghost sightings. They are said to not reflect light. Sightings of them are usually described as a black silhouette wearing a hat and other times, a hood or cloak type of attire. Some say that Shadow People were never "alive" in the sense that your every day ghosts were. Some call Shadow People "the old ones" and that they have been here among us since the beginning of time. One thing is for sure though, they are malevolent energy sucking vampires that prey on the elderly and the weak. Which brings me to my story.I have had several encounters with these entities. The most striking encounter I have ever had with one was when I was caretaking for my elderly grandmother. It was late one night. Around 2am, when it was pouring down rain outside. I was asleep and I woke up all the sudden after a loud thunderclap. So I decided to get up to use the restroom. The guest bedroom I was sleeping in was dark, however, the adjacent room had a light on and you can naturally see the light creeping in around the cracks of the door and underneath. So I got up out of bed, and I happened to look down below the door where the light was creeping underneath. What I saw were two shadowy feet standing at the bedroom door. Like someone was just standing there. So I figured hey, maybe grandma is up and needs something. So I opened the door and nobody was there! This freaked me out, so I ended up doing my business in the bathroom and went back into the bedroom and closed the door. I looked down again, and I saw the same two shadowy feet standing there! This made my blood run cold. Keep in mind, I couldn't make out any detail of these feet besides being extremely black, like a shadow. I opened the door again, and nope, nobody standing there. So I went to bed and I was freaked out, but I tried to sleep anyway. It was about the time that I started to doze off when I felt something violent bang into the bed. This bang was so hard that the bed moved a few inches across the floor. I looked up and I saw this Shadowy Black Mass at the foot of the bed with two red eyes within the mass staring at me. I closed my eyes for a few seconds, and looked up and it was gone. I never encountered that since then at grandmas.Since then, I have had encountered these beings, but very brief. Shadows darting in and out of hallways and rooms and corners out of my peripheral vision. -Texas By John Bankhead******************************