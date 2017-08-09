Daily 2 Cents: Large Red-Eyed Being Crouched on the Bridge -- Police Urge Public 'Don't Shoot Bigfoot' -- Ghost Hysteria in Factory

Large Red-Eyed Being Crouched on the Bridge
“I was an owner/operator in trucking. My husband knew I had had a lot of unusual things happen to me in my life. Now he hadn't but thank goodness he believed in me, so he didn't criticize me. Here is my story. We had traveled from Chicago and were cutting across this bridge in the boonies. It was a low-weigh bridge but instead of turning around and back tacking many miles he decided that we would cross this bridge. Not liking the idea I agree and he said he would go first just in case something happened. Okay I said he crossed the bridge. Now let me say this. It was indeed a small road and after crossing, there was barely any room to turn right and bring the trailer behind you and not hit the side of this mountain. Okay, so after he crossed safely he said be careful. "Shar the road is barely there and a really tight turn." So I followed and I spoke to him over the CB and told him you are right man that was tight. That is when he asked me had I seen that thing on top of the bridge. He told me "I don't see how you could miss it. It was like some big being of some kind in a crouched position with really red eyes glowing." I joked with him, that is why they call me 'a detective'...nothing gets by me. I was joking but knew he didn't joke about this kind of stuff. So he described it again as a large person or that shape sitting on top of this bridge with red glowing eyes. He was serious. Now I don't know if this thing was warning us or protecting us but it happened and that is that."
Source: Youtube Comments, Sharron Brooks
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Police Urge Public 'Don't Shoot Bigfoot'
Greenville Police Department is asking that you don’t shoot Bigfoot.
This comes in response to a reported sighting in Cleveland Co. this week.
They posted the following on their Facebook page:
“After watching this video from nearby Boone, North Carolina, Facebook followers and friends, I think we can say with some confidence that proof of Bigfoot still eludes us. If you see Bigfoot, please do not shoot at him/her, as you’ll most likely be wounding a fun-loving and well-intentioned person, sweating in a gorilla costume." - GPD asks you to NOT shoot Bigfoot
**********
Ghost Hysteria in Factory
More than 30 garment workers fainted in a factory at Canadia Industrial Park on Monday due to mass hysteria after news spread of one staff member being possessed by a ghost spirit.
Bun Van, chief of the Coalition of Cambodian Apparel Workers Democratic Union in Canadia Industrial Park, said about 35 workers at the New Orient Garment Company fainted and were sent to a private clinic for treatment.
“There was news spreading amongst the workers that one of them was possessed by a ghost spirit and was yelling for chicken to eat,” said Mr Van. “This information scared the other workers and they started to faint one by one.”
“All of them were sent for treatment at a private clinic near the garment factory,” Mr Van added.
Mr Van said it’s not clear if the ghost possession was real, but noted it is not the first time such fears have spread amongst workers at the industrial park.
“At some garment factories in Canadia Industrial Park it happened more than ten times already. Some workers were brought to Takeo province to see Khmer magic sorcerers. In a few cases, owners of factories bought chickens to sacrifice at pagodas,” he said.
More than 1,000 workers are employed at the factory, which produces jacket, pants, dresses, skirts and polo shirts.
Kim Ly, 35, one of those who fainted, said some workers fainted in the morning and others in the afternoon.
“I felt panicked and suddenly I fainted, but I still do not clearly know the reason why,” said Ms Ly.
“Now, another worker who was brought for treatment at the clinic is still yelling like she is possessed,” Ms Ly added.
Cheav Bunrith, director at the Ministry of Labour’s National Social Security Fund, declined to comment.
Last month, Mr Bunrith said incidents of fainting in factories had decreased, from 1,800 in 2015 to 1,160 last year, thanks to education programmes on nutrition. - Garment workers faint after alarm over ghost
**********
**********
