Daily 2 Cents: Gargoyle Flying Near Toledo -- Carry-Out Time Slip -- 'Planet X' Prophecy

“A few years ago I left home to go literally 2 minutes up the road to pick up Mexican food we had called in. I got there, went in and paid, and left with the food. It was ready when I arrived at the restaurant. All in all it should have taken me 10-15 minutes at most. I got home and my fiance was livid because I had been gone for almost 2 hours. I was in shock. It was dark from the time we ordered seeing as it was winter time. I wasn't drinking or on drugs, and felt like it had only been 10 minutes. This was about 4 years ago, but I still think about it and have no explanation. I burst into tears that night because I couldn't wrap my head around what was happening and why he was mad. He isn't a strong believer in the paranormal, but seeing how upset I became he realized that I 100% didn't understand WTF happened. Time slips are such a crazy occurrence, and there is a wide variety explanations. Most of which aren't very settling."

“I tried to tell people. He never left. He's not "back". He's been here. I am putting my face out there...to be ridiculed, disgraced, whatever. I don't care. I seen him. And this was back in 2008. It was the Fourth of July in a suburb of Toledo, OH. We had just finished watching the fireworks and decided to wait around for a while so we didn't have to fight all the other cars to leave. After about ten minutes my boyfriend, who had been laying on his back watching the stars, yelled out, "What the f*** is that!?" I looked up, at first seeing nothing, but then I seen...It. It was huge, at least 15 feet from wingtip to wingtip. It's wings reminded me of pteradactyl wings. And it's body looked like a gargoyle, just...flying. Slowly. This was a mass sighting. Besides my boyfriend and I, my mom, brother and several other people around us all saw this thing. And not one of us reported it. Nobody believes you. The few people I did try to tell, said it wasn't possible because I seen it in northern Ohio, not Point Pleasant. Well, now that others are finally actually coming forward, I feel validated. I tell my disbelievers I TOLD YOU SO!!! This mother f****r is REAL! I had nightmares, visions of him landing on my roof, looking in my windows, for weeks. I couldn't sleep because when I closed my eyes I seen him.”**********NASA has confirmed the existence of a "Planet X" which happens to share the name of a mythical planet which it is feared will destroy Earth next month.Prophecies say the upcoming solar eclipse on August 21 is a sign of the impending doom brought by Planet X, also known as Nibiru in September.The Nibiru Cataclysm myth dates back to 1976, when writer Zecharia Sitchin claimed that two ancient Middle Eastern cultures – the Babylonians and Sumerians – told of the giant Nibiru which orbited the Sun every 3,600 years.Self-proclaimed extraterrestrial psychic Nancy Lieder then warned Nibiru would crash into Earth or pass it causing huge earthquakes and tidal waves from the gravitation pull.Various alleged dates for a strike with Earth have come and gone.So what is the truth?**********A conspiracy theorist said extraterrestrials that look just like humans are on Earth and you may not even know you are speaking to one.Marcus Allen is the publisher in the UK of alternative news magazine Nexus, which provides monthly updates for so-called 'truthers' on conspiracy theories and other alternative philosophies.Mr Allen made the staggering claim to a packed audience of the 27th Glastonbury Symposium, an annual event dedicated to all things paranormal and new age.He claimed that there was a difference between aliens and extra terrestrials, and that both of them were already on earth, but their existence has been covered up by world leaders.******************************