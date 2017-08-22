Daily 2 Cents: Flying Humanoid Reported Along Kentucky/Ohio Border -- Family Abduction Experiences -- Unknown Winged Entity Encounter

Flying Humanoid Reported Along Kentucky/Ohio Border
I received the following account from Pennsylvania UFO / anomalies researcher Stan Gordon:
January 10, 2017- Flying Humanoid Reported in Kentucky/Ohio Area
Reported by Stan Gordon
Lon Strickler at the Phantoms & Monsters website, http://www.phantomsandmonsters.com/ has been keeping the public updated on the recent wave of winged humanoid sightings around Chicago. While I focus on the ongoing anomalies in Pennsylvania, I commonly receive other cryptid reports from across the country. Earlier this year I interviewed a witness who had a strange encounter in the Kentucky/Ohio area.
The witness was driving east bound on Route 52 on a desolate area of road, about a ¼ mile from the Ohio River. It is my understanding this took place around the Ohio/Kentucky border in the vicinity of Ashland, Kentucky.
That evening there was a cold, misty rain occurring with few cars on the road. Suddenly only about 35-40 feet off the ground, the driver observed a silhouette in the approaching traffic lights and then from the headlights of his vehicle what appeared to be a large humanoid creature with huge wingspan. The witness described the humanoid body as about 5 to 5½ feet long. The skin color was dark tan, not black or brown. The wings of the creature were estimated to have a wingspan of 12-15 feet and no feathers were observed on the body only what appeared to be skin.
The witness only observed the creature for several seconds as it approached him and passed overhead. The man stated that he never saw the wings flap, and that the wings were spread out. He did notice that the joints of the wings were very pronounced, that the legs were held together and held back, and that the arms were held along the side of the body and extended to around the thighs. The witness heard no sound during the few seconds that he observed the winged creature.
**********
Unknown Winged Entity Encounter
It was in the summer of 2000, probably around August. I was driving home from work with my ex-husband on the 215 freeway from Orange County to San Bernardino, California. Whatever it was, it flew straight at us, going up over the top of the car. We thought we were going to crash. It happened so fast, we didn't see a head or glowing red eyes, just the lower body and wings that were wider than the car. I remember the legs. They were solid black and looked skeletal. The feet also appeared skeletal and had claws. We sat in our car in our driveway for about an hour. Too scared to get out. At the time, we told a few friends who wrote it off as a bat. I've never brought it up since but I think about it every so often. Last night was one of those times, so I Googled the description and ran into your site. AB
**********
Family Abduction Experiences
Lon, my twin boys were about 7 when we got them a Dalmatian puppy for Christmas. One day while walking their puppy the boys disappeared for several hours. I searched the neighborhood, but couldn't find them. Just as we were beginning to panic, they returned home. We scolded them for being late, but they insisted they'd only walked to the corner when a large triangular shaped aircraft had appeared above them, and they decided to return home. They thought they'd been gone 10 minutes.
I had them draw what they'd seen. They both drew an arrowhead shaped craft which they described as the size of a football field. The craft had hovered above them for a moment when the neck began to glow and the craft accelerated, disappearing beyond the horizon. We didn't know what to think. Our boys weren't prone to making up elaborate stories. Where had they been?
Years later we had our first grandson. The first time he spent the night at our place, I had my first and only case of sleep paralysis. I awoke to the throbbing sound of what I thought was a helicopter just outside our bedroom window. Then a bright light shown through the window. From the hall, our dog entered the room and collapsed in the light. I tried to wake my wife, but found myself unable to move or speak. I tried to keep my eyes open, but could not. Upon waking the next morning, I asked my wife if she'd heard the sound. She had not. I told her of my experience, and we both decided it must have been a dream.
My wife got up to make breakfast, and check on our grandson. A minute later she returned with the sheet from our bed which she'd found on the kitchen floor. Somehow the sheet had been stripped off the bed from under the covers which were still on our bed. Neither of us had awakened during what must have been a struggle ... I keep my arms above the sheet, and my wife tucks the corners.
Jeff
**********
