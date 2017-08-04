Daily 2 Cents: Disappearing Black Ford Galaxy -- A Walking 'Tree Man?' -- Poltergeist Returns Valuable Candlesticks

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter and subsequent research are needed and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon









I pulled out of my driveway and drove up my street. There was a car sitting there watching my house. It was black, mid 60's, 4-door Galaxy. I'm a classical car guy, so I know my cars well. The windows were solid black and I could not see in them at all. The license plate was solid white with black trim and no numbers on it at all. When it saw me coming toward it, it took off. I turned left and went up a few blocks and there was the car again waiting for me. When i passed it, it started following me. It followed me for a couple of miles and got right on me to the point I braked to get him off me. I was watching him in my rear view mirror back off and then I checked my speedometer for a fraction of a second to check my speed. I looked back in my mirror and the car was gone. It vanished into thin air. This was on a strip of the highway with no exits. There were no other cars around. It was impossible to get off that road let alone in a fraction of a second. I pulled over and got out of my car and looked around. I could view a long ways and the car was no where to be seen. This is a situation that I can not find any explanation for other than what I think it was. I will keep my eyes open for anything else. -**********“Oh wow! I finally found a story similar to the sightings in my community! A close friend told me they were up late one night with friends. They suddenly noticed a tree off by itself that was not there to begin with. His dogs went crazy and they stared in shock as this huge tree being made its way to the rest of the forest. Crazy eh? The guy felt like the tree man was after his dogs.”**********A small group of nuns and priests met the woman in the chapel of a house one June evening. Though it was warm outside, a palpable chill settled over the room.As the priests began to pray, the woman slipped into a trance -- and then snapped to life. She spoke in multiple voices: One was deep, guttural and masculine; another was high-pitched; a third spouted only Latin. When someone secretly sprinkled ordinary water on her, she didn't react. But when holy water was used, she screamed in pain."Leave her alone, you f***ing priests," the guttural voice shouted. "Stop, you whores. ... You'll be sorry."You've probably seen this before: a soul corrupted by Satan, a priest waving a crucifix at a snarling woman. Movies and books have mimicked exorcisms so often, they've become clichés.The 1973 film "The Exorcist" shaped how many see demonic possession.But this was an actual exorcism -- and included a character not normally seen in the traditional drive-out-the-devil script.**********An insurer has had a pay-out of £8,500 returned to it after apparently stolen candlesticks reappeared in mysterious circumstances.The owners of Ripley Castle returned the sum to Ecclesiastical after two pairs of Georgian candlesticks disappeared and reappeared.Two pairs of Georgian silver candlesticks at Ripley Castle, in North Yorkshire, were reportedly last seen on Christmas Eve in 2014 and were reported stolen to the Gloucester insurance firm in May 2016.However, Sir Thomas Ingilby, the castle’s owner, was always convinced they would resurface again.“I remember saying several times that I thought the candlesticks would reappear eventually and even held off on reporting the theft to Ecclesiastical,” he said.“But we searched the castle thoroughly and, with no sign of them, we had to make the claim.”********************