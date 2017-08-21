Daily 2 Cents: 'Deerbat'...Similar to the 'Chicago Phantom?' -- Solar Eclipse is a Signal For Alien Attack! -- Apocalyptic Cloud Baffles Brazil Town

"If I had not experienced it first hand I would have probably dismissed it as fiction. Please I assure you this is 100 percent this whole story of that particular night.



So it began as a typical summer day approximately 5 years ago. These events take place in northern Illinois near Rockford. My friend, Nick, and I were cruising around in my 1997 Firebird. As the day progressed we decided to head towards the country roads to do some drifting. Typical behavior from a 16 year old with a sports car. This was something that we did quite often also.



Jump ahead 2 hours or so and its around 11 pm and we are on a gravel road. We're in a location that was secluded but was farm land everywhere, so there were houses every so often. Now me and Nick are talking while I'm repeatedly slowing down and then applying the gas hard so I could get my vehicle sideways on this straight patch of road.



The corn on the sides of this old gravel road were head height as it was towards the end of their growing season. Anyways I began slowing down for probably the 5th time, only I could see the corn shaking. Me and Nick both had stopped talking and were both watching the corn. I had expected a group of deer to run out and cross the road so naturally I slowed down to a slow roll. The corn was now shaking fiercely and quickly headed toward the road.



Now at this point my and Nick are staring at the corn waiting for the expected wildlife to pass. Now I'm not sure how to describe this but what we saw was frightening. The corn parts about 8 feet in front of my car, Idk if you have ever seen a deer jump out of corn but its like a horse hop. This thing was the size of big buck but was completely black. Mind you my headlights are focused right at the stretch of road and corn area, so the whole scene was well illuminated. As it proceeded to jump out of the corn it opened these huge set of wings and remained airborne. It flew right in front of my car and did this zig zag flight pattern incredible fast. Almost like a fly or bug would do. After the quick zig zags it shot straight up in to the air. I mean shot like out was placed in a canon and blasted in the sky.



My Firebird was a model that had T-tops, so me and Nick both jerked our heads up but due to my lights pointing forward obviously and it being dark out we couldn't see where the creature went. I shit bricks and floored my car, while Nicks screaming, "GO GO GO GO GO GO!" I drive as fast as I can while still maintaining control in the gravel. We drive for a good 15 minutes completely quiet. The whole time we were watching around us, Idk why but we instantly assumed that the thing was chasing us. Now mind you that from the moment when we started to see the corn move to when the thing left our view was only a matter of maybe 30 second.



We finally start to calm down and are on a road that was frequented more. We can see farmers in the fields on tractors. Being that I can see other people I feel safe. So I decide to pull over on the side of the road and immediately say "What the fuck was that!?" But we had no answers. The only thing we came up with was that it was the size of a deer but flew like a bat. We named it accordingly, The Deerbat. We say it was the size of a deer but it was actually humanoid shape. It just ran out of the corn like a deer. The Deerbat was incredibly black like its was covered in tar.



After we stop talking we notice in the field a couple yards by us is a "harvest in progress" sign. So again being dumb teenagers we decide to steal the sign. I run and grab it and shove it in the back seat and throws hoodies over it. It was a large sign and had the metal pole still attached to it. It didn't hide in the back of a Firebird very well. But we managed and we headed out of the country and made it to a neighboring town, New Milford. We both were thirsty and wanted a snack so I pull into a gas station and back my car into a space that faces the main road. As soon as I shut my car off this old beat up rusted Chevy pulls in front of me as if he's blocking us in. His windows are tinted dark, we couldn't tell who was in it or what was going on. He remained there for several minutes. Just sitting. We didn't get out the car because this night was already a big nope, and the last thing I wanted was a hillbilly fuck trying to start something. As mysteriously as he pulled up without warning he drive off.



We assumed that it was somebody who seen us take the sign and that he was getting my plates. Maybe he was waiting for us to get out of the car to confront us. The only problem was that he entered from our left and exited on the right. He was never behind my car to get my plates, I didn't have a plate on the front of my car. Anyways though he left so we went and got our drinks and chips and drove to my house to asleep.



I have no idea if the truck was related to any of the other events of that night or not but it was creepy none the less. To me the only way I can describe the Deerbat is to compare it to the creature in the movies Jeepers Creepers. That's exactly what we saw. Obviously though thats just a movie. I'm not religious but this is how I picture a demon.



Jump ahead a month or so and I'm watching the pretty idiotic show called Monster Quest, and they were focusing on a creator called Mothman. Instantly I shit bricks all over again. This thing fits was we saw except one detail. Witnesses describe glowing red eyes that pierce looks through you. We didn't see that. The Deerbat was completely black, it was absent of light.



We never seen the Deerbat again and to this day we tell people about what we saw. They always ask the same question, 'Bro what drugs were you on??' To be clear I don't do drugs."

**********PREFACE: I am a retired soldier with over 20 years military experience with Infantry (Parachute & Mechanized) and Armor forces from 1973 to 1998. During Desert Storm (December 1990/January 1991) while driving westbound along a MSR through an Armored Division's Assembly Area (SE of Hafar Al Batin, Saudi Arabia), I observed a Triangle UFO. The Triangle was blacked out and I was only able to see it because it blocked out the stars - the night was clear. I am very familiar with aircraft from having grown up with a family Cessna, many commercial airline flights as a child, being a Paratrooper, working with Helicopters in the 101st Airborne Division, and training in Germany. This Triangle was hovering at approximately 1500-2000 feet. There was a light wind at ground level, probably greater at the object's altitude. The Triangle UFO did not move AND made no sound; yet, no military aircraft seemed aware of its presence over an Armored Division's Assembly Area preparing to invade Iraq.I did not report it, then, because I knew I would be discounted and possibly removed from duty. Plus, I felt the UFO did not pose a threat to us. Also, I held an important job in a 5,000 man Armored Brigade that held half of the Armored Division's M1A1 tanks (150+). So, I give you this information to assure you that I know UFOs exist and that I am not a nut case. I have creditability in identifying US forces aircraft. BTW, on a lighter note, the A-10, my favorite close air support aircraft, sounds just like a Star Wars X-Wing fighter.FUTURE USO/UFO EVENT: I have been told, by an information source that while very reliable, cannot be revealed to you, at this time. Yeah, I know, it sounds cryptic; but, I fully believe what I have been told. The August 21st Total Solar Eclipse is the Signal for Alien forces, using Unidentified Submerged Objects (USOs) assembled in the deep trenches of the Atlantic & Pacific Oceans, to launch a seaborne assault across the West Coast Beaches and the Gulf of Mexico beaches of the USA. I have surmised that their purpose is to conduct a country-wide (if not a world-wide) RAID to instill fear of aliens in humans; and, to prove, once and for all, that Aliens exist. This attack will create a worldwide financial collapse and force all nations to work together to fight the Alien threat. A "RAID" is not meant to occupy ground for a long time. It has a very limited objective that can be accomplished with limited forces. This allows you to spread your forces over broader areas of your enemy and therein confuse them, to test their communications and reactions. A Raid could be considered a probing action. Especially since the attacking Aliens will not be able to gain overall air supremacy, just localized. Once social-media has spread videos of their attacks, the whole world will know that aliens exist and they pose a serious threat to mankind. After that, everything else falls into place, as a normal human response to an unknown fear. This ain't gonna be like "When The Earth Stood Still" nor "Independence Day". These simultaneous attacks (Raids) are solely meant to terrorize us, therein, forcing humans to seek a unified approach to dealing with an alien threat.I've also been told that the Alien Raiders will penetrate California as far as I-5, thus cutting off any lateral movement of US Armed Forces. Plus, they will pick specific locations that will preclude the employment of any mass aerial bombing for fear of killing people hold-up in their high-rise apartments and condos. Plus, they come by sea because they can easily travel undetected, by our submarines and sonar; as opposed by air - where we have early warning.The Alien Raiders operate with Independent Squads of 8 with a Squad Leader and Assistant Squad Leader. While they possess projectile/directed energy weapons, they PREFER using edged weapons for the fear effect and to boost their own bravado. This allows them a Blitz Krieg style of attack that disorients our reaction forces and makes them appear to be everywhere.While I do not know for sure if their Forces will remain in place for a set amount of time, or if their forces will die in place, causing us to root them out. I suspect this will be a hit and run, to test our forces reaction and communications; which, allows them to pinpoint our Command and Control structure for future attacks.Their using the Eclipse because it's the best way to coordinate an attack without exposing their internal communications abilities.I also believe their attack will be staggered; based upon the Eclipse's shadow. This means they'll attack the west coast first to suck in our forces in the West then they'll hit the Gulf Coast. Oh and btw, high tide in the Gulf of Mexico coincides with the Eclipse. High tide allows a seaborne attack the ability to get as close as possible with deeper water to minimize discovery and allow forces to more quickly close with its enemy.CONCLUSION: So, I'm taking a BIG GAMBLE here that I can trust MUFON to seriously consider what I'm saying. I'm hoping for confirmation or elaboration of what I have, so to better prepare my family & friends for a potential event more terrifying than 9/11. I've only received this information within the past 45 days and have been confirming suspicions with other sources across the US. I KNOW there are Friendly Aliens with a huge variety of life forms. I also believe our Government is fully aware of this (i.e. DHS has held secret meetings & rehearsals, with some of their staff taking convenient 3 week vacations that extend beyond August 21st). As to whether the Government is playing along to achieve a global unification goal or if they only have a damn good hunch, like I have, I do not know. Only time will tell; but, there are too many coincidental developments. I'm really reaching out here because I know of no other source with which to confer with experts. But, I do KNOW this is coming; although, I wish it was not; because, people will die from either being murdered by Alien Raiders or from their own panic.BTW, your HQ location is less than 5 miles from the beaches; which, places you in the combat zone; and, Alien Raiders will drive fast and deep to setup ambushes for reaction forces. I suggest you close the office on August 21st; or, discount my info and see what happens - nothing, I hope. -********************Images flooded social media Thursday evening as residents of a Brazilian town stepped outside to view a bizarre and rather menacing-looking cloud. Looking like something out of sci-fi flick, the unusual formation lasted for only about four minutes.**********