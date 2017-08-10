Daily 2 Cents: Black Shiny Wall Blocking the Road -- Flying Entity Sighting in Northern Illinois -- NC Bigfoot Was Wandering Shaman?

“I once worked at a company where the boss once told a story of driving his date down a dark road to take her home, and they came to a sudden stop because a huge black wall was blocking the road, just sitting there. He said it was HUGE. He emphasized several times how black and shiny it was. They were on one of those empty back roads in the Texas countryside where there are just small ranches. He said they eventually turned around and drove many miles to another road to go home. He said it wasn't there the next day. I remember how a couple of my co-workers just laughed, but my sister was a psychotherapist who I studied with and she taught me a lot about body language and how to watch a person talking. This guy was truly distressed as he told the story. His forehead wrinkled and he winced several times as though telling it made him want to run. I think he probably told it to everyone he met, practically, like people do when they have a accident or survive something really traumatic. He finally said they decided it was some military "thing" they had come across, although you could see that even though he really wanted it to be something normal, he obviously knew he had an experience he shouldn't have, it was just completely out of his capacity to understand."

In 2011 I was sitting on my side deck in summer night with my younger son little dog Snowflake and was enjoying the music coming out of my window …Snowflake is her name and she started to bark and looked up towards a tree…I looked up and seen a bird up high, but it seemed huge, because I could make it from out and the wings. It was coming east and went over back of home over road behind house and over the Mmall behind the house. Within mins, I would say 1 to 2, I couldn’t see it anymore over mall. I went in to use bathroom and while inside I could hear Snowflake barking and was standing on deck. When I went back out and her barking was non-stop. I flipped outside light on and stared up at my roof of the house and smelled a very funny smell. Worse and similar like a wet dog, but very intense odor. I got a sense of being watched and spooked so ran in and yelled "Snowflake get in". Then slammed the door and locked it...and stayed in.



The feeling is when I went back outside after using bathroom and it was for one min to two wondering why Snowflake the dog was barking. I got a strange feeling and ran inside with dog and locked door and shut blinds.

Hey folks...any support that you can offer would be most appreciated. I won't go into details, and I know you're tired of reading my pleas, but there are a few concerns that need to be addressed that would affect me writing the blog and newsletter. You can use one of the donation buttons on the blog or newsletter, or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks for being there for me and for your support. Lon









Please help support

'Phantoms and Monsters'

Thanks!

This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.

Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.

'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)

'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media

Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved

********************A self-described shaman says a strange creature reportedly spotted in the hills of North Carolina last week was actually him dressed in animal skins.The "Bigfoot" sighting happened last Friday in the Appalachian mountains, but the story took an even weirder twist with a mistaken identity claim.Gawain MacGregor says it was him wandering through the forest on the night in question, 4 August.But a local group claims the cryptid they saw could not have been him.Bigfoot 911, a Facebook group of more than 5,700 members that investigates sightings of the mythical beast in McDowell County, western North Carolina, said photos displayed on Mr MacGregor's website look nothing like the thing they saw.John Bruner, who runs the group, says the creature he and eight other members encountered last Friday night in Pisgah National Park stood at around 8ft (2.4m) tall, had a different facial appearance, and "moved with speed unmatched by any human".******************************