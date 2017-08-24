Daily 2 Cents: Back Home on Mars -- Unknown Winged Creature in the Backyard -- Unearthly Howl / Large Shadow Behind the Tree

Back Home on Mars
Grafton, MA on 2017-08-23: I was in my bed. I was struggling to sleep so I decided to listen to theta wave binaural beats mediation music. After what felt like a few minutes I saw a silver rope hanging above my bed. I reached up and touched it. I felt like I needed to climb it. I realized that I was no longer in my body but clutching to the strange silver rope. I was being raised higher and higher. I found myself surrounded in a corridor of what seemed like peach colored flowers. They were soft and brushing against my skin. My clothes had changed. I was wearing a silver dress similar to the material in the rope. I stepped out of the corridor and into a strange grass. The sun was shining but it was not like the Earth's sun. It was dimmer, the hue of the sky was golden and not the harsh burning blue of home. I saw animals I cannot explain and plants trees and flowers I cannot describe. I saw women and children happily playing in the sunshine.
A being approached me, different to the others and knew my name. It spoke to me and I was not afraid. It felt like I knew this being. She said welcome home, it's time to remember. She was about my height, metallic skin, hairless and big dark eyes. I said it felt like I knew this place but I couldn't remember. She said this is what home used to look like until the great war happened. The masculine and the feminine were always in balance until one sickly creature broke away from the natural order and sought to control all. The feminine was suppressed and eventually our planet was destroyed. We saved some of our children and nurtured them on a neighboring planet. We let them sleep and forget until the time has come to awaken. It's almost time to come home, and before my eyes I saw great atomic explosions and the plants and animals turn to dust. I realized that I was on Mars. I looked to the being and she said she was deformed because a life of radiation in space has altered their appearance over the many years. I was her family. She would return for me. Then I remember nothing. I opened my eyes and it was 6am. I felt exhausted. I'm not crazy. I didn't imagine this. My house is full of the smell of this foreign flower that lined the corridor I walked through. I do not drink alcohol, I do not take drugs. - MUFON
**********
Unearthly Howl / Large Shadow Behind the Tree
“Late one night last October (2016), I was out in my backyard, walking my dog. All of a sudden, the most unearthly sounding howl I've ever heard in my life rang out from somewhere in the field directly behind my property. Every hair on my dog's back stood straight up and she bolted for the front door of the house, dragging me behind her, still holding on to the leash attached to her collar. If I had to describe what it sounded like, the closest thing I could say it resembled would be the roar of a Silver Back Gorilla when it's enraged. A short while later, I went back outside with a super bright LED flashlight and caught a glimpse of a large shadowy figure behind some trees bordering the edge of my property where it butts up to the field. I didn't stick around to find out what it was, the feeling of dread was simply overwhelming.”
Source: Youtube Comments, lonewolf9390
JLB - Beyond Creepy
**********
Creepy Anomaly Caught on Camera
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a creepy, unusual sight.
A Clovis family dinner was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest — one they don’t think is of this world.
“As soon as I saw it, my hair stood up… I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Breanna Hernandez said.
The Hernandez family saw something they can’t explain captured by their home security cameras in Clovis.
“My husband happened to look over right when the image popped up,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez claims she didn’t originally see the image.
“My husband did and he was like, was that a person? And then we were like no, no, no that couldn’t have been, and we ran over,” she said.
They saw the image during dinner Tuesday night. It looks like a person, an another-worldly form.
Their explanation? It’s a ghost.
“This one is definitely brighter. You can see it 100 percent and you can see the movement of either arms or legs going with the body as it goes by,” Hernandez said.
They say their house has some history. Before moving in, Hernandez spoke to a man who was very familiar with the property.
“He said that several years ago, his uncle had a house on this corner lot and his uncle passed away,” she said.
They claim the home stayed vacant before it was torn down to build the new duplexes.
Hernandez says her husband was concerned about ghosts in a new house and she would just brush it off. Now, she’s a firm believer and is going to watch her cameras a little bit closer. - Creepy image caught on Clovis family’s surveillance camera
Video...creepy anomaly in New Mexico
**********
Unknown Winged Creature in the Backyard
I recently received the following account:
Hi,
I'm not a person who sees things or dabbles in the dark arts. I am not a drinker and I do not take any drugs. I am a Christian who works with individuals who have special needs and have my degree in psychology. What happened in 2008 I still cannot explain, nor do I understand it.
In 2008 I lived in Ohio. one night during the summer (June-July) I was on the phone with my friend around 12 am. My dog and I were in the backyard, and I felt a gust of air. A warm/tingly sensation ran through my body and then I saw a shadow. I couldn't speak or move yet my eyes were trained on the figure. It was large, black, winged, had red eyes and white dots along its back. It appeared to be frozen in time in the corner of the yard by the trees. After a few moments passed, I eeked out my dog's name (he was barking at whatever the thing was.) My friend (who was still on the phone) was worried and once the thing left the yard I was able to get up the courage to run inside and tell her what I saw. I have no clue what it was. I don't think it wanted to harm me, but I was terrified nonetheless. I hope you guys can figure this out since I still can't explain what my dog and I saw in the yard that night.
Thank you!
**********
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!
**********
