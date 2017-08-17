Daily 2 Cents: At the Edge of the Cornfield -- The 'Swooper' -- 'Elvis Death Hoax'

“Back in the 70'S at a place called Asbury Graphite where my uncle worked along the Lehigh River in Bethlehem, PA. Their gang on second shift, which was an overlap type odd hours shift of 1:30 PM to 10:30 PM, they used to see what they nicknamed SWOOPER, a large bat-winged type man or being fly up and down the river.”

"Okay, when I was a kid (around 12) my buddy and I used to play in a cornfield. It was our favorite place to play. So we knew this area very well. We had been going there since we were in second grade. Anyway, keep in mind this is just a huge cornfield. I'd estimate it's about a mile and a half from one end to the other. So one evening we went out there and noticed a light toward the other side. So we walked out there and found a house. But there was never a house there before. The lights were on and it looked like it had been there for years. We freaked out and ran home. And when we finally got the nerve to go a few days later, it was gone. I have had many bizarre experiences in my life. But this was one of the most puzzling."