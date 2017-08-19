'Chicago Phantom' Sighting? 'Red Lights' Over the Water

The following information was recently forwarded to me in a pair of emails. This particular sighting may offer substantial value since it was within a 10-mile radius of 4 earlier incidents in south Chicago:
I listened to the show on Coast to Coast AM and heard about the Chicago Phantom. I believe I may have seen it near the Lost Marsh Golf Course, right off Calumet Ave. (I-41) in Whiting, Indiana. (The location is approximately 1/2 mile east of the Illinois / Indiana border).
So this possible sighting happened on Saturday, July 1, 2017 around 10:30PM CT. We were heading home from my sister's house. My wife was driving I was the passenger. The kids were sleeping in the back seat and I was just enjoying the ride home. I was looking out my window and noticed two red lights in a area where there are usually no lights. I even told my wife "hey, I just saw two red lights." I thought it was a little strange but nothing more. I had no strange feelings, but when I started to think of the two lights, they must have been over the water around 10 ft. The red lights were about a 45 degree angle and kind of close to each other.
We take that route all the time and there is no light pole or anything in that area...just water. I thought it could have been a golf cart, but why would they only be using red lights. That little piece of course has no lighting and the street also doesn't have any lighting. The BP Whiting Refinery (approximately 1 mile away) is way too far away for what I saw. Basically, two strange red lights over the watery part of a golf course. KG
NOTE: This may be an excellent general area for a concentrated investigation...including the other nearby locations where the entity was seen. The 'red lights' were within 100-200 ft from the point of observation by the witness...and were close together. Did the witness see the red eyes of one of these humanoids? Any updates will be included with this post. Please note that was a sighting of a flying bat-like humanoid near the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, approximately 20 miles east of this location. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
