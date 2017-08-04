Friday, August 04, 2017

'Chicago Phantom' Photo: Flying Over Melrose Park


The following information was reported to Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:

I would like to report a sighting that I had today in downtown Melrose Park, Illinois at Winston Plaza (1254 Winston Plaza, off Rt.64 W. North Ave.), just outside the Best Buy store.

I was coming out of the Best Buy with my husband when we saw what looked like a large black bat that flew over the building. It must have been at least 20 feet or more up in the air and was solid black and flying very fast.

I reached for my phone to try to get a picture of it, but by the time I fished out my phone from my purse, unlocked it and pulled up the camera the bat had flown quite a distance away from us. I was able to snap one good picture of the object before it got too far away from us. I am not the greatest photographer and my cell phone is a couple of years old already, but you can see the object in the picture flying off to the east toward the city. I did not see a lot of detail as it was up in the air and flying away from us pretty fast. I do remember it was solid black, bigger than any bird I have seen and had a large pair of wings that must have been 7 feet wide.

I hope the picture helps in telling what it was or was not.









NOTE: Manuel lives near the location, so he went there this evening and took a few images. He will go back out in the daylight for a better perspective. This is possibly the first photo of this being...we're hoping we can obtain a more definitive image or video soon. I want to note, and give a nod of appreciation, to our 'Chicago Phantom' investigative & researcher team: Manuel Navarette, Vance Nesbitt, Nicole Tito Grajek, Timothy Renner, Butch Witkowski, Rob Shaw, Sean Forker & Jay Bachochin. I also want to thank those people who have been keeping track of this phenomenon. A special thanks to Tobias Wayland at 'Singular Fortean', MJ Banias at 'Mysterious Universe', Tim Binnall at 'Coast to Coast'... and all the radio shows who have contributed in getting the word out to the public. As well, I can't forget the witnesses for trusting us and coming forward with their sightings and experiences. We've got a long way to go. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map

The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 5 books available

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

Return of the Prophecies of Mothman

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

HELP SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'

photo canyouhelp_zpscwcoxyp2.jpg

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter and subsequent research are needed and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

photo fortean-reptilian_zpsb0c95d60.png
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT


Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat - Chicago Metro Area - Witness Sightings Map


photo phantom-bookstore_zpszwuh6847.jpg


Popular Posts