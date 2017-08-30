Bird Watcher Observes 'Huge Flying Shadow' Over Possum Hollow Woods

Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

I received a telephone call on Tuesday August 29, 2017 at 5:15 PM ET from a woman 'NL' who is a resident of LaGrange Park, a western suburb of Chicago. The witness lives near Possum Hollow Woods, an area where she is an avid bird / raptor watcher.She states that at approximately 3:45 PM CT on Tuesday August 29th, she was along N. LaGrange Rd. watching the skies above Possum Hollow Woods and Salt Creek. As she looked skyward, she observed what she described as a 'huge flying shadow' glide across the sky at approximately 100-150 ft above the trees. Since she a very familiar with the raptors in the area, this sighting shocked her. She later referred to the photograph from the Melrose Park sighting, stating that the shape was very similar.As she continued to watch, she realized that this was an unknown flying being...and that the wings were broad and rounded in form. Then suddenly, the winged being dipped and descended into a vertical dive at a fantastic speed that the witness could hardly comprehend. As it dove into the trees, hundreds of small birds scattered into skies. She remained at the location for several more minutes, but the being didn't rise out of the woods.The witness found my contact information and immediately called me...only 30-40 minutes after her sighting. She was very calm, and stated that she had a 'whimsical' reaction to the sighting, noting that it almost seemed that the winged being wanted her to see it and that it was 'giving her a message' that it knew that she was there watching it. She said that she was set to take a photo, just before the being went into the amazing dive into the woods.Her description was that the body was 6 1/2 to 7 ft in height and that the wing span was 10-12 wide. The wings were rounded like that of an insect with no sharp edges, but were attached along the body. She did not observe any details of a head. She was emphatic that whatever it was, that it was 'definitely a living being.' The color was very dark or black. There was no sound.