'Big Owl' Circles Offshore Near Chicago's Ohio Street Beach

The following account was received on Saturday, August 12, 2017 by Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
I wish to report an incident that I had on Thursday (August 10th) at about 7:30PM CT (local time) in Chicago. I was out walking my dog and was watching storm clouds as they were coming in. It was then that I saw what I can only describe as a big owl that was in the sky above the lake just offshore of Ohio Street Beach. It was flying in a circular pattern and look like it was riding thermals as it was not using its wings much to keep it aloft but only gliding. I watched it for about a minute before it dipped down toward the shore and was out of sight.
I waited around for about 5 minutes even walking the half block over toward Lake Shore Drive to see if I could maybe see something from that vantage point. I saw nothing else and then headed home as there was a storm approaching and did not want to be caught outside in the rain. I had heard a lot a stories regarding these sightings but never thought I would have one myself.
I did not see a lot of details other than it was a black thing with wings. It was large as it stood out against the sky and you could tell that it was using its wings in flight. I try to rule out a larger than normal seagull or maybe somebody hang gliding, but none seemed to fit what I had seen.
I'm reporting this to you to add to your growing list of sightings within the city. I ask that I not be contacted in regards to this or that my name not be used. The reason being is that I work for the City of Chicago within city government as administrative staff and do not want this to get out and potentially jeopardize my job. I am very sincere in my sighting and wish to share it with you, but cannot risk losing what has taken many years to accomplish.
I can tell you that these sightings have not gone unnoticed and have garnered much attention, but there are powers to be that do not want the increasing number of sightings to jeopardize the Summer and potentially scare away tourists. But please know that these sightings have not gone unnoticed within City Hall.
NOTE: I receive anywhere from 10-20 calls daily from people who live and work in the Chicago metro area. People are very concerned by these sightings...and I always attempt to dispel any theory that this being is a portent of disaster or bad tidings. In the process of taking telephone calls and emails from the good people of Chicago, some of this inquiries have come from city workers and citizens with ties to local government. So the statement made by the witness, "these sightings have not gone unnoticed within City Hall" doesn't surprise me. If this is actually a fact, then we can only assume that the City of Chicago has more knowledge of this flying humanoid than we do. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
