7 Ft. Tall Bat-Like Creature Perched On Downtown Chicago Streetlamp

The following account was received by Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
I was leaving work at about 8:45 PM CT on Thursday night (July 27, 2017) in The Loop (central business section of downtown Chicago). As I walked the two blocks to the nearest train station to go home, I saw a large bat-like creature that was perched on top of one the streetlight poles across the street from the Harold Washington Library. This creature stood about 7 ft tall and was sitting there motionless.
This creature had a pair of glowing red eyes that appear to be fixated on something across the street. It stood there for about 6 seconds. That’s when I saw a flash from a group of kids on the sidewalk as someone was taking a picture of this thing. It then spread open a large pair of wings flapped them a couple of times and took off into the air. The girls from that group of kids screamed and they all took off running.
I saw as it shot up and over the library and was gone...in the matter of about two seconds. I was very shaken up by what I saw and talked to my pastor about it at church on Saturday. It was he who pointed me in the direction of this site where I can make this report. Thank you.
NOTE: Did someone capture an image of this being? Manuel is going to attempt to obtain an interview with the witness. Any updates will be posted here. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
