Restless Spirits at Duffy's Cut

Hi John, Where I grew up, outside Phila, in our backyard, is a place we used to play, which is now called "Duffy's Cut". Back then, it was just a wooded area behind our house, but over the years, it has become somewhat of a legend. Just wondered if you have ever heard of it?

When we were kids, my brother came home crying and saying there was bunch of ghosts up there dancing around a fire. He never went back there again. Now we find out there really were ghosts up there. We used to call it "Devils Canyon". I never knew where that name came from. There is a guy from our village assisting in the excavation. They found 7 bodies but I think they said there were around 54 people killed. It's amazing that we used to play up there. Really makes you wonder what is beneath the ground we walk on every day!

Sure! Yeah, he came home crying! My parents thought he was nuts! Then, a few months ago, when we talked to a guy from the village who is involved in the dig, my brother said, "I told you!...he never forgot that and it happened 50 years ago!"

Statement from the 'Duffy's Cut Project':

In June, 1832, a group of 57 Irish immigrants from Donegal, Tyrone, and Derry arrived in Philadelphia. They were brought to Chester County by a fellow Irishman named Philip Duffy as laborers for the construction of the Philadelphia and Columbia Railroad, Pennsylvania’s pioneering railroad. Within six weeks, all were dead of cholera and possibly violence, and were buried anonymously in a ditch outside of Malvern.



The Duffy’s Cut Project is an ongoing archival and archaeological search into their lives and deaths and seeks to provide insight into early 19th Century attitudes about industry, immigration, and disease in Pennsylvania. With the help of the Chester County Emerald Society, we obtained an official State Historical Marker for the site in March, 2004, thereby putting Duffy’s Cut on the map of history. The marker was dedicated on June 18, 2004, and was placed by us at the intersection of King Rd. and Sugartown Rd. in Malvern.

Mass Murder Now Suspected of Irishmen at Duffy’s Cut