This is a witness account from January 5, 2000...the UFO incident in which police officers in Southern Illinois chased a triangle shaped craft across several counties. This witness sighting was in a rural area of neighboring Southern Indiana, seemingly before the Illinois sightings:
“So I wanted to share my own little UFO experience. Taking a risk because people are cruel and judgmental. I'm surprised about how many people had not had an experience like that. I guess it's about location, location. My experience blew me away, it was the infamous Illinois event, the big triangle airship that was sighted over parts of Southern Illinois & Indiana. I got to be one of those witnesses.
So my story starts out where we are at a friend's log cabin she had recently built out in the boonies, here in southern Indiana. In the boonies there's no street lights or anything. Not to many folks, you know. So we're out there and I'm with my family and it's a winter's night. We'd been there for an hour or so and I was inside. I just had this really strange feeling that I wanted to go outside and go out on the porch. It's winter! I grab my hat, my jacket and my gloves...and I tell my husband I'm going out, hang out on the front porch for a little bit and just get a breath of fresh air. I don't explain anything further, but I just have this feeling I need to go outside. So I go out there and I'm looking up at the sky. It's a beautiful, starry winter sky. I love the winter. I remember looking to my left and, you know, seeing the stars and I remember panning to my right and, right there, is blocked out stars, it's black, I can't see the stars anymore. I'm looking and it's in the shape of this triangle and it's huge! I'm like focusing and trying to wrap my brain around what I'm seeing and it is hovering but it's got a slow forward motion, just ever so slightly and it's quiet. I mean, I didn't even know that it would have been there had I not been looking up at the sky. If I'd have just been standing on the porch and not looking up, I would have never known it was there. And I'm watching it and by the time I gather myself and get my head together, I want someone else to see this too.
Now I don't want to be the only one to see this thing so I'm pounding on the windows, pounding on the doors. You know everybody's inside, it's winter time. I can't get anyone's attention. By the time I get their attention, they come outside it's already started to move out of the field of vision because we're surrounded by trees, which are now blocking it. I mean, like, you know, evergreens and stuff, blocking the view of this craft. I'm like, no one else sees it but me. Yeah, story of my life. So I'm freaking out and I'm telling my husband, "Dude, there was a UFO right there, as close as, you know, the trees, the treetops, just right there, I mean, like it was watching, like it was looking and watching." It creeped me out because I felt like as I was watching it, it was watching me. I didn't like that. It gave me that big brother feeling.
What helped me feel better was the next day. I wasn't the only one that had seen it, as there was actually police officers in the state of Illinois that witnessed this exact craft, as well. So I was thankful that I wasn't alone in this experience and it changed me in so many ways. It was very profound because it happened to me. I'm an adult and a grown-up and it really was unnerving and the feeling that it gave me unnerved me too. So I thought I’d share my creepy story of my triangle shaped UFO in southern Indiana”
Source: Youtuber Starrypla from a video titled “I Saw A UFO Too!” published on 18 Jan 2009
JLB - Beyond Creepy
NOTE: I also posted related information several years ago - 1-7-2000 St.Charles Co. MO Sighting / 1-5-2000 Illinois Triangle UFO...Is There A Connection?
