I Looked Into The Abyss...And It Stared Back

I recently received the following account:
Last summer I had something happen to me that has left me feeling uneasy since. I live in a small town in central Arkansas. One evening after work, I had to stop at a local convenience store to get some gas for my car. A man and his son stood at the pump opposite me, and a young woman was standing by her car was behind him. When the gas nozzle clicked full, I placed it back onto the pump and went inside the store to pay. When I came out, everything seemed different. There was nobody by the pumps. I had paid for my gas and walked back out, in just a minute or so. But there was nobody anywhere. It was so bizarre, like I had stepped into another world. I suddenly felt scared but didn't understand why.
Then a man walked out of the wooded lot to my right. He was standing by my car at the same time I was heading towards it. When I walked by him, I noticed a awful stench coming from the man. He looked like an normal guy, not wearing dirty or old clothes. He looked like he was in his 30's or so. But when I again looked at him, I felt scared. Like something bad was going to happen. I opened my car door and looked back at him. He was staring at me. The man came closer to me, kind of shuffling his feet. "I need a ride," the man told me. The way he said it was startling, like a physical force hit me right between the eyes. He then said "give me a ride." That is when I noticed that his eyes had changed to solid black. No whites, no nothing. It was like I was looking into the abyss. The stench was also starting to affect me. "Where do you want to go?" The man replied, "just give me a ride, and don't ask questions." I said, "No, I can't. I've got to get home." He took a few steps toward me. I immediately got into the car and closed the door. As I started the car, the man put his face up to my car door window. I felt compelled to look at him. I started to feel sick to my stomach. I put the car in gear and got the heck out of there!
This has been troubling me. I’ve been having terrible dreams about this man almost every night since it happened. I'm almost afraid to go to sleep some nights. This is a small town, everyone knows everyone else. But nobody has seen this black-eyed man. I just don't understand what happened that night. HJ
NOTE: The witness and I exchanged emails. He is sincerely frightened, and wrote to me "I feel like the man is going to reach through my dreams and kill me." He is currently under psychological care...but states that the treatment has not helped alleviate the dreams. Lon
