Sunday, July 30, 2017

'Huge Black Shape' Seen Gliding Over Albany Park, Chicago


I received the following information from Manuel Navarette of UFO Clearinghouse:

Hi, I saw that you were keeping a timeline of "batman" sightings in Chicago. My friend and I just saw something in Albany Park/Lincoln Square, about half an hour ago (7/29 - 10:30 PM CT), and I'm not sure who to report it to.

It was a huge black shape that appeared to be gliding high over the Wilson/Kimball area. We viewed it from my balcony about half a mile north of there. We observed it gliding for about 2 minutes before it was lost in the clouds, headed south. It looked somewhat like a bat and that's what I thought it was at first, but it was just too big! It was hard to tell exactly how big from that distance, but I would guess about an 8 foot wingspan.

We're pretty spooked by it. Let me know if you have any advice about who we should report this to.

Thanks,
AJ




NOTE: Manuel is attempting to secure a follow-up interview with the witness. It seems that this and the Montrose Beach incident are the most northerly sightings to date. Any updates will be included with this post. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map

The Phantoms & Monsters 'Encounters' series - 5 books available

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

Return of the Prophecies of Mothman


Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook

photo phantom-bookstore_zpszwuh6847.jpg



photo expanded perspectives logo color_zpsgjijnx4p.jpg

photo Really Weird Stuff Cover Gregg Kanon_300dpi-3125x4167 Final_zpsotlfnv4b.jpg

photo greatgift_zpsdws81myw.jpg

photo darkwaters7a_zpsodwpern5.jpg

Photobucket

photo anomalist2_zps526a585c.jpg


This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

HELP SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'

photo canyouhelp_zpscwcoxyp2.jpg

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter and subsequent research are needed and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

photo fortean-reptilian_zpsb0c95d60.png
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT


Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat - Chicago Metro Area - Witness Sightings Map


photo phantom-bookstore_zpszwuh6847.jpg


Popular Posts