Daily 2 Cents: Pterodactyl in Georgia -- Is Moneymaker's 'Bigfoot' Real? -- Phantom 'Hair Cutter' in Delhi

Pterodactyl in Georgia
“I know y'all might not believe me, but I saw a pterodactyl in Georgia. I'll never forget it and it was the creepiest moment in my life. I was outside when the sound of the outdoors, the entire world, actually just "turned off", like a switch was flipped. I felt as though I was in a vacuum. The woods, the birds, water, cars above, wind... was just gone. I felt weightless, as if I was barely being held down by gravity and I saw this per-historic bird fly above then dip and fly in the other direction. I knew exactly what it was and it seemed to glide with absolutely no effort or "lift, yaw", whatever in the hell makes something fly. Then snap. Everything turned back on; the water, locust, wind, traffic, sounds of life. I've believed that I was in a different age for a few brief moments. I never get upset when people say I'm crazy. For one, I usually keep it to myself so not that many can accuse me of f*ckery. Two, I know what I saw and experienced. That vacuum was unforgettable. I was not, nor have I ever abused substances, nor was I ill in any manner.”
Source: Youtube comments, Beruška Vozábová
JLB - Beyond Creepy
NOTE: This is a phenomena sometimes associated with Pterosaur sightings...like a time-slip, where the surroundings seem to change instantly. Join us this Wednesday on Arcane Radio - 10PM ET w/ our guest, Pterosaur researcher Jonathan David Whitcomb. Thanks...Lon
Phantom 'Hair Cutter' in Delhi
Delhi Police were in for a surprise when they received three complaints of an unknown person cutting braids of women near Dwarka.
According to Vimal Kumar from Chhawala, three incidents of similar nature occurred in 12 hours in the locality, scaring everybody. The first incident, according to Kumar, took place around 10 AM when Munish was lying in her bed.
“Munish came back home after giving fodder to the cattle. She complained of a headache to her daughter-in-law. While she was lying in her bed, her grandchild noticed her hair lying on the ground. Everybody at home panicked because no one saw anyone cut her locks,” said Kumar.
The villagers were not done talking about the first incident which occurred in broad daylight when another incident was reported in the evening at a location stone's throw from the place the first one took place.
Sridevi, in her mid-40s, came back home after milking her cow, complaining of a headache. Her son spotted her hair on the ground.
“These incidents are bizarre as no one could see the person cut women’s hair locks,” said Kumar.
At 10:30 PM, a woman claimed when she shut the doors of her house, she found her braid lying on the floor, scaring her.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surinder Kumar, said these incidents shouldn’t be looked at as some sort of witchcraft.
“The incidents occurred under suspicious circumstances, but that doesn’t mean there’s an involvement of witchcraft,” said the DCP.
The cases are being dealt with scientifically, the DCP assured. “The team is checking the CCTVs installed in the area. In fact, in one of the CCTV footages, three men could be seen. We have developed their photographs. It might be possible that they are targeting people so that they could easily rob them. They will be arrested soon,” Surinder Kumar said.
The FIR has been filed under sections of Arms Act and IPC sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 354 (intention to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 379 (theft).
The hair sample has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to find out the weapon used to cut the locks. To stop such incidents and to instil confidence in people, Delhi Police have intensified patrolling.
At least 15 incidents of women's braids being mysteriously chopped off have been reported from the villages of the Mewat region in last two weeks, police said on Monday.
These bizarre happenings have left the villagers in panic mode. Most women claimed to have fallen unconscious when their braids were chopped off leading to the villagers blaming godmen, ghosts, witches and "cat-like" creatures. - A 'Mystery Man' on Delhi Streets is Chopping off Women's Hair
