Daily 2 Cents: Possible Cryptid Canine Encounter in Niagara Falls -- Lake Iliamna's 'Monster' -- Yellow Blobs Wash Ashore in France

Possible Cryptid Canine Encounter in Niagara Falls, Ontario
I recently received the following account:
This occurred during Christmas break of 2012. My friends and I were out for a late night cruise catching up after being away at college. We were headed to one of our favourite places to visit, Screaming Tunnel just inside the city limits of Niagara Falls, Ontario. We were at the intersection of Warner Rd and Garner Rd when we saw in the yard of the property across from us a large creature hunched over on all fours. There was a fair amount of snow on the ground so we could only make out the outline of the creature but it was massive. Much larger than coyotes, deer or anything you usually encounter in the area. The other thing that struck me was the eyes. Even though this creature was mostly shrouded in shadow you could see the bright yellow eyes. It gave me a very eerie feeling. We continued down the road and when we arrived we got out to look around as usual. We felt very uneasy, like we were being watched and even though they never said anything I could tell by the looks on my friends faces that they were feeling the same thing I was and that we needed to get the hell out of there fast. We piled in the car and took off at a good clip, the eerie sense that we were being watched followed us all the way down Warner Rd until we turned back onto the main road (Taylor Rd). That was the first time I can say I felt like my life was in imminent danger. Even to this day when I go back I keep a very close eye on my surroundings. DMM - St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada
NOTE: The southern Ontario / Niagara region of Ontario has produced several cryptid canine reports. Upright Canine Sightings: Otter Lake, PA / Niagara Region, Ontario, Unknown Bi-Pedal Creature Sighting: Southern Ontario and Yellow-Eyed Beast - Southern Ontario. Lon
Lake Iliamna's 'Monster'
Many people do not realize that there has been thoughtful consideration taken of the presence of a creature(s) that needs explaining in the depths of Iliamna, Alaska’s largest lake, nearly 80 miles long, 20 miles wide and a thousand feet deep. Native oral histories, which have often proven accurate, have long told of a fearful creature — “monster” in the popular vernacular — residing in the lake. When aviation made its presence in the Lake Clark/Iliamna area in the 1940s, reliable reports from pilots, missionaries, state biologists and fishermen made it impossible to ignore. A $10,000 reward was once offered by a now-defunct Anchorage newspaper to get the creature documented and the nick-name “Illie” somehow became attached to it.
A cryptid is a speculative and unknown animal, leading to the quasi-science of cryptozoology. Unfortunately, many sources diverge from the needed hard scientific observations, entering the occult, supernatural or fantastic. Links to the Loch Ness Monster, Big Foot, Yeti, Jurassic plesiosaurs and aliens often tarnish the Iliamna phenomenon. It does not deserve it. Amongst all the panoply of cryptids, Illie just might turn out to be the most credible.
Just what it is varies from incident to incident, as is often the case with cryptids. The circumstance, danger, length of observation, and weather conditions have brought in reasonable speculations that the lake hosts a known animal found in what would be an environment outside of its natural habitat: sturgeons, belugas, sleeper sharks, gray whales, and roaming pods of freshwater seals all make the list. Read more at The Lake Iliamna cryptid saga
Yellow Blobs Wash Ashore in France
Hundreds of yellow, fluffy blobs of mystery material have washed up on the shores of northern France in the past week.
The balls of goo have been found along many miles of the English Channel coastline, according to the Sea-Mer Association, a nonprofit organization that protects coastlines from pollution.
The mysterious yellow clumps look like sponges, very unappetizing hunks of butterscotch mousse or possibly the biggest balls of earwax ever. Tons of them have washed up along a tourist-magnet stretch of France's Opal Coast. Read more at Mysterious, Gross Yellow Fluff Balls Wash Up on French Shores
I Summoned the 'Greys'
Leesport, PA - 2004-11-23: I am now 25 years old but would like to submit in regards to some events that have occurred
when I was 14 years old, starting on the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 24, 2004) in Leesport, Pennsylvania. I have decided to go public about the terrifying things that have happened.
It was a strange day on nov. 24 2004, I caught glimpse of a TV show talking about a man who can practically "summon" UFO's. I was skeptical, even at a young age, but thought that since it was my own voice inside of my own head, that it would save me the embarrassment if I gave it a try. I basically asked to meet the pilots of these strange craft, and to learn about the vehicles and how they work. A couple of hours later I was shocked to see a report on a separate channel, a news channel, that there was a UFO spotted over Reading, Pennsylvania, only minutes from where we lived at the time. A few hours later in the middle of the night, I had been awakened, terrified by two alien beings, commonly referred to as "the Greys" standing in front of me, staring at me at my bedside. I don't know how they did it, but they had woken me up telepathically somehow. I clearly remember the red capital letters "wake up" flashing before my closed eyelids, and an alarm like buzzing inside of my head in an intense vibration. It woke me up immediately, and when I saw them in front of me, one that was closer to me was much taller than the other. I had immediately panicked, throwing the blankets over myself and trying to calm my respiration and heart rate, I waited and waited for them to leave. It was sheer terror, and the scariest night of my life. I heard feet rustling on the carpet, and as daylight began to break, I took a cautious peek to see that they had left.
A few nights later, I had an urge to watch television on a late school night. My stepmom used to hide the remote in a office drawer in the kitchen. I'm not sure what had caused the urge to watch TV at such an odd hour, I suppose I was still shaken from a few nights prior. I had come to notice that the remote was nowhere to be found in the drawer, so I had looked around the counter top, turned around and skimmed the counter top of the kitchen island, only to see the same creature from nights before standing outside of the kitchen window, staring at me. Startled, I must have jumped 3 feet in the air and ran out of the kitchen and up the steps to my bedroom. That same night I had a strange and vivid nightmare of my blankets being lifted into the air and being dragged out of my bed by the ankles by the hands of two shorter Greys, then being returned to my bed and watching them leave through a strange pink portal in the wall.
I am now an artist/painter, and i've attached an image of a digital drawing depicting what I have seen on the Nov. 24th night. (no image provided) - MUFON
