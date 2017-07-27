Thursday, July 27, 2017

Daily 2 Cents: The Oklahoma Bird-Man -- Cache of JFK Assassination Records Released -- 'Looks like a monkey to me...'


The Oklahoma Bird-Man


- from The Coffeyville Daily Journal - Coffeyville, Kansas - 08 July 1916

**********

Cache of JFK Assassination Records Released

The National Archives and Records Administration is releasing documents previously withheld in accordance with the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act. The vast majority of the Collection (88%) has been open in full and released to the public since the late 1990s. The records at issue are documents previously identified as assassination records, but withheld in full or withheld in part.

This release consists of 3,810 documents, including 441 formerly withheld-in-full documents and 3,369 documents formerly released with portions redacted. The documents originate from FBI and CIA series identified by the Assassination Records Review Board as assassination records. More releases will follow.

JFK Assassination Records - 2017 Additional Documents Release

**********


'Looks like a monkey to me...'

A strange video circulating online purportedly shows some kind of hairy creature allegedly captured in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan.

In the somewhat unsettling footage, the anomalous animal first appears seemingly immobile with its hairless face standing out amidst a mass of fur with its eyes darting around the room in a rather unnerving fashion.

The creature's hand, which appears to possess black fingernails, can also be seen at times resting atop the fur.

Later in the video, the eerie animal appears walking around a room on two feet with relative ease, suggesting that it is some kind of bipedal creature.

According to an analysis of the footage by Russian cryptozoologist Igor Burtsev, who brought the video to the attention of website Cryptomundo, the language spoken by the people in the footage indicates that the scene took place in Azerbaijan sometime around late last year.

Unfortunately, Burtev gives no indication of what the people in the video are saying, which would go a long way towards deciphering the legitimacy of the footage.

As one can imagine, it is being speculated by some cryptozoology enthusiasts that the creature in the footage is a young Almasty, which is essentially the Bigfoot of that region of the world.

Skeptical viewers, however, suggest that the animal is simply an unfortunate monkey that has been outfitted to look like something more exotic.

Either way, we're guessing that the people behind the video may have regretted their role in the incident as they were either stuck with a baby Almasty running wild in their apartment or what was likely a very ornery monkey once they removed its costume.

You can find the video at Watch: Bizarre Bipedal Creature Captured in Azerbaijan? NOTE: Looks like a monkey to me...Lon

**********

Actor Yaphet Kotto Claims He Met Aliens

Yaphet Kotto, who played villian Mr Big in Roger Moore classic Live and Let Die, has revealed in a bombshell interview a lifetime of experiences with aliens and UFOs.

The 77-year-old, who also starred as Parker in Alien, said he first had an alien encounter when he was just a child growing up in New York.

The actor claims to have seen UFO ships that “blotted out the entire sky” and seen creatures “six feet tall with elongated heads”.

He said: "I really don't care whether anyone thinks I'm delusional.”

Shockingly, Kotto claimed the “aliens” in touch with him are “close to making themselves known in this century”. Read more at James Bond star reveals he has met 'ALIENS' in shock revelation

**********

Today's Top Links

Paranormal Pterodactyls In The U.K.? - NOTE: Jonathan Whitcomb 'Modern Pterosaurs' will be our guest on August 3rd at ArcaneRadio.com

Rare Megamouth Shark Captured on Video

At the end of her life, my mother started seeing ghosts, and it freaked me out

The Supervolcano Under Yellowstone Is Alive and Kicking

Monster spider bigger than dinner plate traps couple inside their home


The Zozo Phenomenon

The Djinn Connection: The Hidden Links Between Djinn, Shadow People, ETs, Nephilim, Archons, Reptilians and Other Entities

Beyond the Seventh Gate: Exploring Toad Road, The Seven Gates of Hell, and Other Strangeness in York, Lancaster, and Adams Counties

The Beast of Boggy Creek: The True Story of the Fouke Monster


Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook

photo phantom-bookstore_zpszwuh6847.jpg



photo expanded perspectives logo color_zpsgjijnx4p.jpg

photo Really Weird Stuff Cover Gregg Kanon_300dpi-3125x4167 Final_zpsotlfnv4b.jpg

photo greatgift_zpsdws81myw.jpg

photo darkwaters7a_zpsodwpern5.jpg

Photobucket

photo anomalist2_zps526a585c.jpg


This newsletter is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License.
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved


Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , ,

HELP SUPPORT 'PHANTOMS & MONSTERS'

photo canyouhelp_zpscwcoxyp2.jpg

Donations for the 'Phantoms & Monsters' newsletter and subsequent research are needed and always appreciated. You can use one of the donation buttons or go to Paypal.com and use my email lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com as the payee. Thanks again for reading and for your continued support. Lon

Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bat-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

photo fortean-reptilian_zpsb0c95d60.png
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT


Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat - Chicago Metro Area - Witness Sightings Map


photo phantom-bookstore_zpszwuh6847.jpg


Popular Posts