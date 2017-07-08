Weekend 2 Cents: Alien Experience Changed My Life -- 'Haunted Couch' in Waco -- Arcane Radio...'Cosmic Ray' Keller / Strange Visitors in PA

Alien Experience Changed My Life
Hauptstuhl, Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany - 2017-06-04: I suffered a headache at around 11:00 pm so I decided to go to bed. I entered my bed room and my head began to feel heavy and eyes began to hurt with a intense pain. I got into bed and almost instantly I fell asleep. What seemed like seconds later I heard the TV and the Play Station 4 turn on down stairs. Upon hearing this I thought maybe my wife was home from work. I realized that couldn't be possible because she didn't get off until later that day. Fully aware of what was going on (but obviously still tired) I tried to get out of bed but found myself unable to move at the slightest. Sleep paralysis had been common for me throughout life so at first I wasn't too worried but this was different. I began to panic and try to force myself out of this paralysis but every time I used energy I heard a voice inside of my head tell me to stop moving and sleep. I knew the voice wasn't my own because at the same time I was talking to myself in my head (almost yelling) saying "wake up now!" This battle with the other voice, that almost seemed to control me went on for about 15 minutes until I finally had enough. I said a quick prayer and promptly rolled over onto my back trying to catch my breath when suddenly I saw it!
Please be aware: the incident below happened in a matter of seconds so I am trying to describe as best as possible.
Directly in front of me on my window sill was a small figure. If I had to estimate it was maybe 3 feet tall. I did not see any eyes because the room was pitch black, but the silhouette of the figure was clearly visible because of the light that shown through the blinds. I believe it had its back towards me, one hand was raised and there was a bright blue almost white light that was casting through the window onto it. A quick flash was emitted and the being was gone, almost instantly that the being had left that my headache, eye pain, and fatigue also left.
This experience has truly, truly changed my life. I have had other incidents in my life that now that I look back on after doing more research I believe we're other visitations and or abductions. I appreciate you taking the time to read this and if anyone could offer me help or insight, I'd be very grateful. - MUFON
**********
Hair-Cutting Ghost Causes Panic
There is a new entrant in the supernatural world in some parts of western Rajasthan and unlike the mythical bogeyman, it’s something that scares not just the kids but their parents as well.
For over a fortnight, district administrations along with the police in western Rajasthan are at their wit’s end trying to solve cases where families have complained that the hair of girls and women are being cut, with no suspect being held so far.
It started off as a rumour and became a quasi-truth over the time by courtesy of forwarded messages on social media and local ‘godmen’ who seem to be profiting the most from it.
“A few days ago, my 13-year-old daughter Asha (name changed) was sleeping in the night when someone chopped off a thick bunch of her hair. We came to know about the incident when she woke up and started crying,” Baburam Meghwal, told the Hindustan Times. Read more at Panic in villages after ‘ghost’ chops off women’s hair
**********
'Haunted Couch' in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) An old couch in Waco that some say has a sinister past has remained at a local consignment store for ten years.
Colton Burch who co-owns the Consignment Furniture Showroom at 7524 Bosque Boulevard, said the couch was dropped off by a spooked customer a decade ago.
“Everybody up here was basically afraid of it, and I did have a weird feeling when you sit down on it,” said Burch.
In 2007, KWTX followed the story when the couch’s previous owner reported strange occurrences happening.
It was said a strange sulfur smell was coming from inside his home, kitchen cabinet doors were opening on their own, and cellphone signals cut out as one got close to the sofa.
The alleged paranormal activity continued at the consignment store.
Burch said customer information was erased from the computer system with no explanation.
“I don’t know if it was a computer glitch, or if it was the sofa,” he said.
The couch was later relocated to another area of the store, but two similar accidents happened to former store employees.
“One of the employees got in a minor car accident, and then we also had another employee who was in a minor fender bender the night after touching or moving the couch,” Burch said.
After all these years the couch continues to draw visitors to the store who are curious to get a closer look or brave enough to take a seat.
“A lot of people don’t want to have anything to do with it, especially when you show them the blood stain under the cushion,” said Burch.
The store’s owners said ghost hunters tested and confirmed the stain was blood.
They also said a hole in the back of the couch could be from a bullet, but no one knows the full history of the sofa.
Judy Gindrhet does not believe the couch is actually haunted.
“Nothing scares me. My faith is the Lord and not a ghost or the devil,” Gindrhet said.
“I know and I’m very sure that that’s the work of Satan,” she said.
While many have tried to buy the couch in the last decade, Burch said it’s not for sale.
One person did however make a $3,000 offer.
**********
**********
