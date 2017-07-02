'Chicago Phantom': New Witnesses Confirm Sighting at Adler Planetarium

I received the following report on Sunday, July 2nd at 3:00 PM ET:
Good afternoon, I wanted to write in and report a sighting that happened to me and my two friends a few weeks ago along the lake shore of Chicago.
We decided to report this after reading your blog about a similar sighting that happened the same night of ours. The events that I'm writing about happened on Friday June 23rd of 2017 at approximately 10 p.m. I was with a group of friends at the Adler Planetarium just hanging out and having fun down by the concession area.
We usually hang out at the lake side because it's fun and you get to meet a lot of girls. This particular night we were hanging out at our usual table near the taco stand when we saw what had to be the biggest bat we have ever seen. This bat must have been at least 7 ft tall if he was standing up but again, my perception might be skewed because it was dark and this thing was about 20 feet up in the air. All three of us were like 'what the f*** is that!'
We all saw it about the same time as it flew over and continued toward the area of Soldier Field. It did this for maybe 20 yards or so, then abruptly changed directions and headed toward the lake and flew out over the lake and out of sight. This thing made no noise and was easily seen by myself and at least a few other people. We were so preoccupied with looking at this flying thing that none of us thought about grabbing our phones and taking pictures. Which I regret because I could have posted this on YouTube or Snapchat and made a million bucks.
My friend sent me an e-mail with a link about a similar sighting in the same general area on the same night we had ours. That is why I am writing to report our sighting that we had that night. I am more than willing to talk about the sighting as long as my name is not used and my friends who were with me that night are too.
Thank you for taking my report and not thinking I am crazy because of what we saw. The one thing that does not fit in with the similar sighting that I saw on your site is there was no feeling of dread or despair, but an overwhelming urge to keep a looking at the creature. But that could have also been morbid curiosity. TA
NOTE: As the witness stated, this is a confirmation of a previous sighting at the same location and at the same time. Any additional information from the witness will be updated here. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
