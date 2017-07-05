Bat-Like Humanoid Seen Flying Over Logan Square

I recently received an email from a witness in Chicago, who stated that they wished to talk to me about a sighting he had on Friday June 30th at approximately 10:30 PM. The witness works security at a bar named 'The Owl' located in the 2500 block of N. Milwaukee Ave in Logan Square.The witness states that he was outside the location, leaning against the wall while smoking a cigarette. He was alone at the time, except a few other people walking along the street. He noticed a large 'bat-like' creature flying above the street lights (approx. 60-70 ft away) over the lot across the street (in the photo below, you can see a building, which has been razed since). As the witness focused on the flying anomaly, he noticed that it was actually a bat-like humanoid. The body was 5 to 5 1/2 ft. in length and grayish in color (it was well-illuminated by the street lights). The head was human-like, but was much thinner and had a pointed crest extending from the back of it's head (similar to a pterosaur, but shorter). The head was turned away from the witness, so he could not see the eyes or face. The body tapered towards the back and it looked like there were short legs or appendages tucked underneath it, followed by a short rounded extension or tail. The wings had a full span of approximately 8-10 ft. and were attached along the body. The wings were a bat-like membrane, but heavy like that of a pterosaur. The witness noticed that the being flapped its wings to gain speed and height, then would glide. There was no sound. It was moving swiftly above the street lights across N. Milwaukee Ave., then burst upwards into the clouds. He was not sure if there were other witnesses, since the being flew by quickly.The witness said that at the time, his phone was inside the bar charging...and that he very upset he didn't have it because he would have had time to get a possible photo. He said that he didn't feel any fear or foreboding, only that he was startled at what he witnessed. The witness was very convincing, forthright and did not embellish during his account.