2nd Auburn Gresham 'Chicago Phantom' Witness Comes Forward

On July 26, 2017 at approximately 12:30 AM ET, I received the following account. This information mirrors much of what was reported at Chicago Police Officer Reports 'Phantom' Sightings in Auburn Gresham Neighborhood:
Mr. Strickler,
I hesitated to send this in for two reasons: first, I’m still not one hundred percent sure that I believe it myself, and second, I’m trying to be a journalist and I don’t want this kind of a report to discredit me for future career opportunities. That’s why I’m sending this anonymously, and that’s why I’m not interested in following up about any of this.
I was talking about this story while drinking with my siblings the other night and my sister pointed out that it reminded her of some stories she’d seen circulating online.
When I looked into it myself, I was surprised to see that my story had already been partially reported earlier this month. On June 29th, I was walking home from getting Wendy’s with a small group of friends when one of my friends pointed at a dark shape in a tree on the corner of West 81st and South Throop. The thing was big, but details were hard to make out at night.
Then the thing jumped out of the tree and flew onto the roof of an apartment building on the same block.
When it flew, I got the chance to see that it was a tall dark thing with wide wings. Nothing like that Mothman statue they've got in Point Pleasant. A group of people had started to form on the corner with my friends and me.
Then some of the people on the corner whom I hadn't met previously flagged down a cop car to point the thing out. That's when my friends and I quietly slipped away. I'm a transgender woman and I've had my share of bad interactions with the police. My friends felt similarly.
I now believe that the officer I saw was the same officer who reported a story about seeing this thing on the same night.
I still think it might have had a logical explanation, but I thought there might be others interested in hearing this story and coming to their own conclusions.
Thank you.
NOTE: This is a verification of the Chicago police officer's account. This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
