Out-of-Body Experience...or Vivid Dream?

Leland called in to tell of a out-of-body experience he had:
“You know how you can get out of your body right and have like an astral projection? Okay, so I've been doing that since I was probably like five or six, I've been able to do that and, so, but I didn't know what it was. I always thought, you know, they used to call it like a 'ridge rider' or something like that, like you're paralyzed inside your body. So I was thinking like, 'What the Hell is going on?'
One day I actually kind of rolled out of my body and, after that, I saw like a black...it looked like an animal with yellow eyes, and it it spoke to me in my mind and it told me to follow it. So I followed him out of my room and from there, I saw like a bunch of shadows-like things, like three of them, I think. The hallway was bright, like everything in my house was bright, so I was looking out. It was kind of crazy, you know, for my first time being outside of my body. I go outside and I actually leave the house. The sky, it looks purple...like everything looks purple. I'm like, 'What the hell is with the lighting?' It was beautiful. I’m not gonna lie, it was like, I guess, Earth's Aurora, if I'm saying that right. I'm looking in the sky and something cuts across. It's black and it just turns everything black except for the stars. You can still see stars but everything else is black. A star flashed to my right, like flashing, like a spaceship came down, and what I saw was just ridiculous because it was a spider driving the spaceship. I was like, That is not even possible and it shook his whole body and it shook all the black hairs off of its body, so, like a spider molting, like a tarantula. After that it told me to get into the ship telepathically and it brought me onto the ship. I had my eyes closed for the duration of the ride and it just took me in the air or whatever. When I opened my eyes again, I could see the Sun. Our Sun. I was like, 'Holy shit, that's amazing!' You know, it was huge. I was on a ship and like I could tell people were next to me but I couldn't really see them, like my head was focused straight. I didn't want to close my eyes but something forced me to close my eyes. When I opened them again, I saw two doctors standing over me. After that I close my eyes and when I opened them again I was back in my room, on my bed. It told me...I start hearing a voice saying 'in the month on the thirteenth day' or 'you must stay' so that's what that was about.”
Source: Heidi Hollis - The Outlander – June 23, 2015
