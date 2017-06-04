Sunday, June 04, 2017

Large Winged Humanoid Encountered Again in Lincoln Park, Chicago


I received a telephone call at exactly 12:04 AM (Sunday) of a sighting of a 'large man with bat wings' in the 400 block of N. Arlington Place (between N. Clark St. & N. Lakeview Ave.) in the Lincoln Park community of Chicago.

A couple called me from the location after the encounter. It took them about an hour to search Google for similar sightings and to find my telephone number. The sighting was on Saturday 6/3/2017 at approximately 10PM CT local time.

Both witnesses talked to me. They were both shook up and assured me that neither of them drink alcohol or take drugs. Both are professionals and business owners in the Chicago area. They had just finished a late dinner at a local restaurant and noticed the flying anomaly as they were walking on the 400 block of N. Arlington Place. The street lights illuminated the figure enough to startle them, so it could not have been very high above the street.

They both described it as a 7-8 ft solid black humanoid with wide membrane wings, that resembled those of a huge bat. The wing span was at least 12 ft. The head was prominent, and thinner than a human head. The back end of the body tampered to a point. No legs were noticed, but could have been tucked up under the body. The figure was gliding quickly along the length of the street heading east, then suddenly ascended into the night sky. Neither heard any sound. Both witnesses told me that they felt a sense of foreboding and were still terrified almost an hour after the encounter.

I ask the witnesses to write down what they experienced and to provide a sketch if possible. I will add the information to this post as I receive it. The interactive map has been updated. Lon



NOTE: The location of this encounter is approximately 6 blocks northeast from the 4/7/201 sighting in Oz Park in the Lincoln Park community. Lon


Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bird-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler

