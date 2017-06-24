Saturday, June 24, 2017

Large Human-Like 'Black Bat' Seen by Multiple Witnesses at Adler Planetarium


Just received another flying humanoid sighting from Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:

I want to tell you about a sighting that happened on Friday the 23rd of June at about 9:30 p.m. by the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois. My girlfriend and I are spending the weekend in Chicago and we took a walk around the Adler and Shedd Aquarium so she could try to get some more Pokemon. We were spending our anniversary together downtown and wanted to visit the museum campus. We were at the backside of the Adler Planetarium and had walked along the path toward the food court.

We ordered some food and sat down when there was commotion and a bunch of people were shouting and pointing at the sky. We both got up and went to look what was going on and saw a large black bat like creature headed away from us. When we asked people what they had seen we were told that they had seen a large bat. Everyone described it as a large bat like creature that also had human-like features.

What we saw was flying away from us but supported what everyone else has seen as looking like a large bat. We hung around for about 30 minutes after that looking up at the sky as was everybody else. No one saw or heard anything for the remainder of time that we were there. There was an the feeling of uneasiness amongst the people who were there and many shortly departed right before we did.


NOTE: Well, this is the 3rd sighting reported in 2 days. Stay tuned! This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map

Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts

THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS

The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story

Return of the Prophecies of Mothman
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS

'CHICAGO PHANTOM' - FLYING HUMANOID SIGHTINGS
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bird-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Phantom', 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler #ChicagoPhantom

photo fortean-reptilian_zpsb0c95d60.png
CLICK TO FORWARD YOUR SIGHTING OR ENCOUNTER REPORT


Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat - Chicago Metro Area - Witness Sightings Map


photo 18dc6bb9-4c91-4e81-b930-18ff710ddd5a_zpsb4acuu9t.jpg
LIVE-STREAM / PURCHASE TODAY

photo phantom-bookstore_zpszwuh6847.jpg


Please help support
'Phantoms and Monsters'
Thanks!