Large Human-Like 'Black Bat' Seen by Multiple Witnesses at Adler Planetarium

Just received another flying humanoid sighting from Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
I want to tell you about a sighting that happened on Friday the 23rd of June at about 9:30 p.m. by the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois. My girlfriend and I are spending the weekend in Chicago and we took a walk around the Adler and Shedd Aquarium so she could try to get some more Pokemon. We were spending our anniversary together downtown and wanted to visit the museum campus. We were at the backside of the Adler Planetarium and had walked along the path toward the food court.
We ordered some food and sat down when there was commotion and a bunch of people were shouting and pointing at the sky. We both got up and went to look what was going on and saw a large black bat like creature headed away from us. When we asked people what they had seen we were told that they had seen a large bat. Everyone described it as a large bat like creature that also had human-like features.
What we saw was flying away from us but supported what everyone else has seen as looking like a large bat. We hung around for about 30 minutes after that looking up at the sky as was everybody else. No one saw or heard anything for the remainder of time that we were there. There was an the feeling of uneasiness amongst the people who were there and many shortly departed right before we did.
NOTE: Well, this is the 3rd sighting reported in 2 days. Stay tuned! This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
