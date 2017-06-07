History of Chicago Strangeness - Part 3

Family frets over woman's disappearance

By Noah Haglund (Contact)

The Post and Courier

Friday, October 26, 2007



The text messages sent two weeks ago were the last anyone heard from Viridiana Maldonado.



The 22-year-old told her mother she was going out with friends after finishing her waitress job on the night of Oct. 11. Early the next morning, the mother received the text messages in rapid succession: first, that she was downtown and doing OK; then that she was with a male friend drinking; the last one at 2 a.m. said she was on her way to Mexico.



Since then, Maldonado hasn't returned to care for her young boys, gone back to work or let any family members know where she is.



"She has two kids. Nobody's going to leave the kids just like that," said Luis Aguirre, her boss and a family friend.



The messages seemed completely out of character for Maldonado, Aguirre and others said.



She lived with her mother and older sister in North Charleston. Her two children are 2 and 6 years old. Her estranged husband, Jorge Maldonado, is the father of the youngest child, acquaintances said.



Until about two months ago, she had been living with her husband in Washington State, where he was stationed with the Army at Fort Lewis. But the two were having marital difficulties and she returned to Charleston a couple of months ago, acquaintances said.



She had lived in North Charleston before moving out West. The estranged husband came to South Carolina to take the youngest child on Wednesday, police and acquaintances said.



Friends called her "Viri." Her older sister, Jeny Cuevas, said she got along well with her family and didn't have any enemies.



Aguirre is worried whether police are putting enough effort in the case. Family friend Mike Diggs said there are rumors about her having been kidnapped.



North Charleston detective David Watson agreed that the circumstances are strange but said he has found no signs of foul play.

"I'm giving it all the time I can," Watson said.



The detective thinks it unlikely that Maldonado returned to Mexico, her home country.



She and her husband had a history of domestic problems in Washington State and she had an order of protection against him, Watson said. The husband has cooperated with the investigator when the two spoke on the phone.



For now, authorities are asking anyone with information about her to call. Or if Maldonado is OK, Watson said, she should call her family to let them know.

