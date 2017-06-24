'Giant Red Eyed Bat' Flies Over Couple in Chicago's Lakeview

I just received the following account from Manuel Navarette at UFO Clearinghouse:
I would like to tell you about an incident that happened on Saturday, May 27, 2017 near our home in Chicago. We were returning home after going out to dinner with some friends at a neighborhood Thai food restaurant. The time was about 10:30ish at night and we were walking hand-in-hand toward home. As we approach the intersection of Wrightwood and Lakeview (N. Wrightwood Ave & N. Lakeview Ave.) my husband noticed something flying above us headed toward the west. It was flying approximately 15 feet in the air and moving along at brisk pace. It looks like a giant bat only it was way larger and solid black. The object would have been almost solid black if it were not for 2 glowing red eyes staring back at us. It flew overhead, circled back and flew over us again before heading back toward the park. This object was far larger than anything I have ever seen in and around the park or the lakefront. I've seen large birds in the area but could recognize them as birds and nothing grew even close to the size of this thing was. My husband said that whatever it was 'was not of this world' and 'if it was, it was undiscovered,' but he was absolutely speechless and could not provide an explanation to what we saw.
We discussed it all the way home and afterwards I did some searching on the internet for a possible explanation when I ran across report sightings, some of them very close to our neighborhood. I showed them to my husband who still remains skeptical and said that we should not report what we saw. He stated that no one would believe that we saw a huge man-bat flying over Chicago and that people would possibly laugh at us. I reported it because I want to have an explanation to what we saw that night. Neither one of us are crazy and we both saw exactly the same thing. We just want to have an explanation to what we saw that night. My husband said he wanted to just put it behind him but if I wanted to report it, then I was more than welcome to...so that's what I did. Perhaps somebody can provide a perfectly logical explanation of what we saw in the night sky. Thank you for your time and attention and I hope to hear from you soon.
NOTE: Well, it looks like the sightings are picking up again...even though this report was from May 27th. Stay tuned! This sighting has been added to the Chicago Phantom / Owlman / Mothman / Man-Bat / Flying Humanoid Reports - Chicago Metro Area - Interactive Map
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
THE OWLMAN AND OTHERS
The Mothman Prophecies: A True Story
Return of the Prophecies of Mothman