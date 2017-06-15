Daily 2 Cents: Texas Park Officials Release 'Bigfoot' Track Images -- UFO Inside Black Liquid -- Alien 'Gentleman' w/ Long Eyebrows

Texas Park Officials Release 'Bigfoot' Track Images
On Saturday, the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department released photos of foot prints found on various trails and parks in the Austin suburb. Officials have called it an "unexplained phenomena" and are urging anyone who knows about the origins of the footprints to contact them.
Compared to a park ranger's foot, the mysterious foot print seems quite large. Some have speculated that it may be Bigfoot, the mythical creature that some have said they've seen in Texas.
But at least one local Bigfoot hunter was not impressed.
"I'm leaning towards not real at least on the top one," Russell Miller told Chron.com after checking out the pics posted online. "Too narrow at the instep."
Any further analysis of the images was difficult without a better view, the Baytown Bigfoot hunter added.
"Would love to see more pics and something for scale."
Miller, who's been seeking the elusive creature in Houston-area woods for more than half a decade, said that the Round Rock area is not particularly known for mysterious cryptid sightings.
But to the south, Baldemar Galvan, a Bigfoot hunter in Bee County, said he first saw Bigfoot in 2014 in a ranch about 10 miles north of Beeville. More commonly, though, the big guy is spotted just north of Houston, in the Sam Houston National Forest, which is something of a bigfoot hotspot. - Did Texas park officials release photos of Bigfoot tracks?
**********
Psychic 'didn't foresee it happening'
Blair Robertson recalls the moment a white Lexus crashed through the front window of a restaurant in Canada, launching the psychic medium into the air and pinning him against a wall.
"I didn't foresee it happening."
Litchfield Park resident Robertson, 51, jokes about the May 30 accident even as he is recovering from injuries.
He was having lunch with a mentor and fellow psychic when the car plowed through the window at Silks Country Kitchen in Virgil, Ontario. Robertson and his friend were seated at a table by the window.
"It basically sounded like a bomb going off," Robertson said. "It took place one second in time."
The crash was captured on a restaurant surveillance camera, which Robertson has posted on his Facebook page along with updates on how he is doing. Read more at Arizona psychic injured after car hit restaurant jokes he 'didn't foresee it happening'
**********
UFO Inside Black Liquid
Latham, TN - 2017-06-04 - 5:15AM:
(1)I was walking northbound from my parked truck to enter the building I work in.
(2)I have always kept my eyes on the sky, even as a child. I have seen many unidentifiable craft in my days and my grandfather worked for Boeing and Rockwell. This helped create my interest in the sky watching at a very young age.
(3) At first glance I thought that the object was a hovering helicopter, a bunch of balloons, or possibly a drone of some sort. The lack of noise or lights made me discredit the possibility of this object being a helicopter or drone. I work in the aerospace industry now and my company is 5 to 10 miles from lax. There are multiple flight paths that I observe daily to my admiration of aircraft. There are also a large number of military flights that take place in this airspace, but the military craft are usually helicopters and not jets. They are always very loud and noticeable. V22 Ospreys fly over the 110 South and then hook a right westbound over rancho palo verdes quite often as well.
(4) When I first observed the object I was facing west from my location and I was under the impression that it was hovering in place. In retrospect, it may have been advancing towards my position because this was the only point in my observation that I was under the impression it may have been hovering. Once I noticed it was moving I also noticed it was doing so at a steady pace. It was traveling north east slightly (more north direction than east) and I observed it slowly adjust it's path and change direction from north east to north west. It appeared to be attempting to morph. Despite the surface of this craft moving around in a very unstable and liquid type motion it's velocity and trajectory were stable. It was almost like a cloud of heavy metallic black liquid but it's overall shape remained relatively uniform. The nature of this object made it very hard to focus my vision on despite the fact that the craft was dark black and the grey clouds and sunrise made the sky very contrasted against the color of the craft. I felt as though it was tricking my eyes into looking at the clouds above it instead of the craft itself. Shortly after it changed direction (north east) it began to shift it's shape more noticeably and it went from a big morphing liquid blob to an elongated and very small boomerang type black craft that was no longer morphing. It seemed to become completely solid at that point. Once again with no lights or sounds. Almost immediately after it shape shifted, It began to shrink in size at a extremely impressive rate.
(5)I have witnessed many different types of unidentified objects and this was by far the most troubling and emotional sighting. I felt shocked and scared and for once I felt terrified instead of intrigued or awestruck. I have seen lights, orbs, but never anything like this.
(6) It shrank in size until it was gone. Either it literally shrank, or it traveled away from me at a great speed. - MUFON
**********
Alien 'Gentleman' w/ Long Eyebrows
Riceville, TN - 2017-06-11 - 3:00AM: My mother is 90 years old, disabled, and has Alzheimer's disease. It was 3 AM, she was singing gospel songs. I heard with the baby monitor I have, I went on the front porch to smoke a cigar. (Porch facing west) I saw a bright light coming down, I went to investigate. Some lights similar to "Star Treks" transporters occurred, what looked like a gentleman, with eyebrows reaching to side of head. He told me, there will be no further contact until all nations learn how to settle their differences in peace. I heard a noise at my burning barrel, I turned to see what it was, I turned my head back, gentleman was gone, object in sky was gone. - MUFON
**********
Hey folks...I am pleased to announce that my friend and colleague, psychic medium Brett Butler, is now a Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Astral Perceptions Universal team member & investigator. Brett is an accomplished psychic medium, who has assisted us in past cases. Information about the team can be found at Phantoms & Monsters Fortean Research / Pennsylvania Lycan Investigations and Astral Perceptions Universal associates
**********
