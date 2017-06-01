Daily 2 Cents: La Lechuza Speaks... -- Bigfoot...or Disheveled Man? -- Report Chicago Flying Humanoid Sightings

La Lechuza Speaks...
Juan in Texas called in to tell of a weird encounter he had one night:
“I want to talk about an experience I had when I was about 17 or 18. I lived back at home, which was at the border in deep south Texas, the border near Laredo, Texas. I was drinking with my friends one night. It was around 3:00 AM. I wasn't at home, and my bladder was full and I needed to take a leak. Behind the house was some palm trees and as I was about to take a leak, I saw this white owl come across and land right on the palm tree above me. As I was taking a leak, I heard this voice say, 'Hey, Nah ha' And I looked up and I saw the owl and we made eye contact. It was like a female voice, like, old, a grandma voice is what I heard from it. I heard it clearly coming from that owl. And I made eye contact and I got scared and I ran inside. It spoke to me kind of like a parrot, you know. I heard it say, 'Hey, Nah ha.' That's the way I took it. It had a voice like an old lady. I made eye contact with it. I got scared and went inside. I wasn't on drugs or anything. I was just drinking Budweiser. Ever since then it has just stayed with me, you know.”
Source: Ground Zero Radio with Clyde Lewis - May 13, 2017
Amazing Underground Water Pipe Eruption
A broken water pipe under a road in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev caused the street to burst open in an epic eruption that was caught on tape.
The truly jaw-dropping scene was captured from several angles by security cameras in the area and is truly a sight to behold.
As the pressure mounts beneath the street, a massive bulge quickly forms in the road until it pops and spews forth a seven-story plume of water and an extraordinary amount of dirt and debris.
Fortunately no one was injured in the blast, although anyone who was unlucky enough to have parked near the site either had their car damaged or badly in need of a wash.
Bigfoot...or Disheveled Man?
Real or Hoax? The "Creepy Bigfoot" Picture from Canada
In 2011, Sanel Hodzic was hiking with her dog in British Columbia, Canada, when she came upon a humanoid creature.
The video was taken with an iPhone 4 and appears to be blurry because, the eyewitness says, she used zoom to catch a better picture.
What do you think?
JFK's Pilot Claims They Discussed UFOs & Aliens
The man, who features in new documentary 'Unacknowledged’ is seen speaking to camera about a conversation with the president.
He described the pair discussing a newspaper article that mentioned UFOs.
The man, who is not named in the clip from the documentary, says the president asked him what he thought, so he threw the question back at JFK.
He said: "JFK responded, 'well I asked you first'."
The man then said he did not think humans could be alone in the universe.
He claimed JFK replied: "You're right young man, there is considerable knowledge as far as the being of UFOs and the ET phenomenon that we are aware of today." Read more at JFK saw evidence of aliens and UFOs while he was president, 'former pilot' claims
Have you had a sighting of a flying humanoid or huge bird-like creature in the Chicago, Illinois metro area or nearby? The entity has also been referred to as the 'Chicago Mothman', 'Chicago Owlman' & 'Chicago Man-Bat.' Please feel free to contact me at lonstrickler@phantomsandmonsters.com - your anonymity is guaranteed. Our investigative group is conducting a serious examination of his phenomenon. We are merely seeking the truth and wish to determine what eyewitnesses have been encountering. Your cooperation is truly appreciated. You can call me directly at 410-241-5974 as well. Thanks...Lon Strickler
