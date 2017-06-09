Daily 2 Cents: Black-Eyed Woman in the Window -- Saint's Relic Goes Missing -- Ape-Man in Navajo Forest?

I've meant to send my story to you for a while now, but just never pulled the trigger. It concerns a black-eyed woman.



This was a few weeks after my sister died in an auto accident. For some unknown reason, I thought that this black-eyed woman was her returning in spirit. I've read a few different stories of other people running into these "beings" on your blog. It was a little over five years ago, and I was sitting in the kitchen. Both my parents were on vacation so I was home alone. I had invited one of my sister's friends over and we were talking about my sister. My sister was 17 when she died.



While we were sitting there I looked out the window which was next to the front door, and that's when I saw the woman! She was right up against the window peering in. I will never forget the way she looked. Her skin was a very pale gray color, and her eyes were jet black. Just starring into them felt like endless pits leading straight to Hell. Her hair was covering her face, and she just stood there staring at me.



I've never felt that kind of fear in my life, and on top of everything that was going on, most people thought it was an hallucination. It doesn't matter what others think, I know what I saw, and especially what I felt. I've never ran into this woman again, and I pray to God that I never will. I'm just glad these people aren't allowed in homes unless invited. K

Ape-Man in Navajo Forest?



Tsaile, AZ - The Navajo Nation Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating after a mysterious, ape-like creature was captured on a flip phone recently in the foothills near a hiking trail in Wheatfields, AZ., not far from the Wheatfields Lake.



Alvin Whitehorse, who works near the area, spotted the animal while taking a stroll during the woods on his lunch break last week.



"At first, I heard a bunch of strange noises in the trees. Figured it was just some type of big hairy animal or something like that,” Whitehorse told Navajo Independence in an interview on Monday.



A still uneasiness came over him as he began to feel like something was out there watching him. So, Whitehorse pulled out his flip phone and began photographing as he tried to determine whether it was a wild animal or something more.



At first, he thought the animal was resting and couldn’t see anything out of the ordinary. It wasn't until he checked the photos a second time on his home computer that he noticed something unusual.



However, he wasn't quite sure what it was that he had captured on his phone. “You can definitely see it sitting there and it was slowly moving around and heavily breathing like it was cooling down,” Whitehorse said. “It’s a pretty obvious kind of motion.”



Officials from the Arizona Game & Fish Department don't know what exactly the animal is either, but they have an idea. “We think that it's a pretty good possibility that it is some kind of ape-man,” said Andrew Huge, a spokesman for the department.



If the creature is in fact an ape-man, it could represent a serious public safety concern, according to officials. "These animals are incredibly strong. And they can very easily kill or seriously injure a person because -- if it turns out to be just a plain ape -- this animal is scared, hungry, out of its element,” Hugh told Navajo Independence.



It’s possible that it was someone's “illegal” pet at some point, he said after being asked how an ape could’ve ended up in that area.



“People traffic exotic animals all over the United States and keep them as illegal pets. Now, that’s not great, but what happens is the animals can get out of control and they either escape or they get too unruly and the owners just let them go or they can escape,” Hugh said.



Officials say while there’s no reason to be alarmed, they are still warning people not to go into the wooded area looking for the creature.

PLEASE NOTE



Because there has been a bit of identity confusion surrounding the sightings of a flying humanoid in the Chicago metro area, I have decided to place a moniker on the being that would encompass the totality of the reports. Henceforth, I will refer to this flying humanoid as the 'Chicago Phantom' in future posts and discussions. Lon #ChicagoPhantom

