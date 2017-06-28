Daily 2 Cents: BEK Eating a Pear -- 'Alien Creature' Slaughtering Sheep / Attacking Humans -- Missouri Bigfoot Experience

BEK Eating a Pear
I recently received the following account:
Our incident took place about 4 weeks ago. We had just moved to Santa Fe, NM. My wife and I were newlyweds from a small community in the Midwest. Being naive and new to living in the city, I would answer the door without giving it a second thought. Never again!
There were several loud knocks at 6:00 in the morning, which was unusual...and it should have dawned on me to be cautious. My wife and I had been getting ready for work, a pretty normal routine. The moment I opened the door, I was feeling a strange rush of fear and foreboding. There stood was a teenage boy, average height and build, black leather coat, black hair and sunglasses. The sunglasses at 6:00 a.m. struck me as odd. Then I noticed he was eating a pear. He simply asked if he could come in and warm up. I said, "sorry, but no", closed the door and slid the security chain into place.
A few minutes later, another knock. I opened the now chained door, and before I could speak he asked again if he could come in and warm up. I replied "NO!" and attempted to close the door. Before the door could shut, he put his hand out and abruptly stopped the door...as if he had no issue with getting his fingers smashed against the frame. He looked directly at me, still wearing his sunglasses, and said, “Can I at least get something to wipe my hands?” I said “get the Hell outta here! My wife is calling the police!” He smiles, lowers his glasses, revealing eyes as black and shiny as obsidian and says, “No. You won’t be calling anybody.” At that moment I force the door closed, lock it, and call out to my wife. She was totally freaked out by this time while hiding in the bedroom. I rip the curtains back to look out the window next to the door. He’s gone. Absolutely no trace of him. I go out on the patio and check the gate, it’s still latched from the inside. I look up and down the street...nothing. Then I look down. There is a half eaten pear laying on the sidewalk. MM
**********
'Alien Creature' Slaughtering Sheep / Attacking Humans
Rumours about an “unseen creature” killing sheep and attacking humans of Niali in Cuttack district have been doing the rounds. Though a few sheep have been killed in the village, no proof its existence has yet been established. Adding to the confusion is the social media, where fake photographs and morphed videos of the creature are going viral.
According to sources, some “alien creature” has allegedly been killing sheep in the area at night since the past two months. Recently, some humans also were reportedly attacked. Though no one has seen it, many are assuming it to be a dog-like creature with long nails.
Panic among locals in Niali prevails as three more sheep were found dead under mysterious circumstances with the liver of the animals missing at Alana in the block on Sunday night. Two other animals were injured, reports said.
Fisheries and animal resources development minister Damodar Rout on Monday denied the report of a mysterious animal killing the sheep. It could be hyena that killed them, he added. Dr Rout further said the photograph and video of killer animal, which went viral on social media, was all rumour.
“The deaths of the sheep are true, but the claim of a liver missing from those that the killed animals is false. Chief district veterinary officer (CDVO), Cuttack, has written to the forest department regarding the matter. He has been asked to submit a report on the death of domestic animals,” Dr Rout added.
Cuttack collector Nirmal Mishra on Monday ordered for an inquiry team to investigate the death of sheep. As many as 150 lambs were killed in Amanakuda, Bansahi and other villagers under Niali block in last two months in a similar style. Locals are reportedly spending sleepless nights to catch the killer, but in vain.
They suspect a mysterious animal killed the sheep even as no proof of the killer has yet been established. - Unseen creatures create havoc in Odisha village
**********
Missouri Bigfoot Experience
During my ongoing research into the many Bigfoot encounters that have occurred in the Taney County area over the years, I posted a request for information on the timeline of a Facebook group called “Taney County, Missouri History, Landmarks and Vintage Photography.” I was seeking information on “booger” place names and received a message from Darla — pseudonym — concerning “Booger Knob” near Rockaway Beach.
Then to my surprise she added, “I saw something a few years ago but I couldn’t really explain what it was and my ex-husband couldn’t either. It definitely wasn’t any kind of animal either of us had ever seen but when we stopped and turned around it was gone. Just took it as something we couldn’t explain and never really thought too much about it.”
I immediately responded with a request for additional information. She soon responded, “It was probably about 8 ft. tall, kind of dark grey with a little brown. Had a mane kind of like a male lion but shorter hair around the body and legs. Was walking upright on back legs but once we got close in our car it got on all fours and took off extremely fast. We slowed down and stopped to turn around immediately and drove back and forth a few times trying to see what it was but it was completely gone or hiding. Never saw it again.”
I inquired concerning when it occurred and was told, “Probably close to 5 years ago now (2012) and was right before dark; looked like it was coming out of the woods towards the lake. No odd smells or sounds but we were in a car going about 25 mph around a corner.”
I asked about the time of year and got, “It was during the summer, I’d say probably July or August because we had our windows up and the air on.”
Her final comment on the sighting was, “I’m not saying what I saw was Bigfoot but I know I’m not crazy. My ex and I both saw something neither of us had ever seen before in our lives. I can’t explain it. I spend a lot of time in the woods and that was definitely a first.”
She now lives approximately a half-mile from where the sighting took place. I proceeded to provide her with a rundown on some of the things to listen for, especially during the evening or at night: “Listen for sounds such as a tree being struck loudly with a wooden club, sounds like two rocks being clacked against each other, or any animal calls you do not recognize. All of these are common signs of Bigfoot activity.” Read more at UPTEGROVE: A Bigfoot sighting at Table Rock?
**********
Today's Top Links
MUFON, Racism and Dodging the Questions
The eruption of Parícutin: The cornfield that birthed a volcano
Did Bigfoot live in Kit Swamp?
Canadian UFO Has Many Baffled
Are asteroids humanity's 'greatest challenge'?
Amazon Prime (One Year Membership)
Amazon Fire TV | Streaming Media Player
Echo Dot (2nd Generation) - Black
All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8" HD Display, 16 GB, Black - with Special Offers
Click the 'Listen Live' link...then click the chat balloon icon
Follow 'Arcane Radio' on Facebook
Hotlinking of PM Media images and copyrighted material is strictly forbidden unless permission is obtained.
'Phantoms and Monsters' and 'phantomsandmonsters.com' is protected under the Lanham (Trademark) Act (Title 15, Chapter 22 of the United States Code)
'Phantoms and Monsters' was establish in September 2005 as part of PM Media
Copyright 2005-2017 Phantoms and Monsters / PM Media - All Rights Reserved