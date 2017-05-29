Truck Driver Observes Large Bat-Like Humanoid Gliding Over Cicero, Illinois

I received an email on evening of Sunday, May 28th from another flying humanoid witness in Chicago. I immediately contacted the witness by telephone. Below is the email (some information is redacted):
My name is Billy B. I drive a semi with a large carrier company in Chicago. On March 22nd, I was at Rosen's (Alpha Baking) on Cicero Ave. and 290 expressway in Chicago. I was picking up a load of bread there. I noticed a flying object at around noon in the airspace to the south coming from Midway Airport. The object looked like a man with wings - like Batman. I thought it was an experimental drone or secret government military test. After seeing the picture by the Indian statue (8/22/2011 - 63rd and Pulaski Rd in Chicago, IL sighting), I am convinced it was the thing these other folks have seen.
I have 3 witnesses for that day and the text to prove it happened. I absolutely swear it was this "Mothman". The object was gliding over me and disappeared in the clouds. It is very loud by the expressway and I have had no recollection of screaming. Shortly after I saw this thing, I had a litany of strange health problems that are documented. My eyes are even messed up, like the movie and other claims. I have all the documentation to prove my story.
I hope I am not considered a freak after this but this sighting can be proven well before the other sightings were reported. I have nothing to gain by reporting this so call me if you have questions. The health issues are very odd and serious. I have had several MRI tests and a lumbar puncture due to the pressure behind my eyes. Now, these issues could be due to some other disease that has no diagnosis.
NOTE: I called Billy B. as soon as I received the email. He explained that this figure was the size of a large automobile, and looked exactly like the 8/22/2011 sighting (refer to the interactive map...click sighting number 1 for the photo). He also mentioned that it was in Midway International Airport airspace.
Billy B. has forwarded documentation proving the bizarre medical problems he has endured since the sighting...eventually traced to a rare condition in his eyes. As well, he forwarded documentation on his mother's death, which occurred unexpectedly approximately 3 weeks ago. I have no proof that these incidents are related to the sighting, but it is noteworthy nonetheless and part of the record.
Billy was very forthcoming and answered all my questions without embellishment. I truly believe he witnessed what he described, which he believes was a winged living being because of the way the figure naturally moved...Lon
UPDATE: I have been struck on how believable the witnesses have been...especially those who I have personally interviewed. I have tested them...trying to see if they'd embellish the sighting. Nope...they have distinct descriptions and stick to it. Lon
