The 'Crow Man'

The host of the Italian paranormal Youtube channel, The Theory of Truth, spoke of his strange creature encounter in the summer of 2011. Some of the dialogue was amended because of the broken English:
“I'm here to tell you about a story, probably the most scary or terrifying story ever in my life. It happened about six years ago in the summer of 2011. One night, as has happened many times, I was coming back home late, a late night about midnight or 1:00 AM in my car. I want to say that I never use drugs and that I never smoke, so my mind is always very clear, always. At the time, I had come back to my car and I was parking. When I left my car, I felt, like, strange. I felt very cold in my body but it was summer, it was a July, so it was very warm weather but I felt very cold especially in my chest and my stomach. And I felt like there was something pressing on my chest. I had extremely strong feelings that something or someone was watching. So that was the first night but this thing, this kind of thing, has happened to me at different times in my life, so I didn't care. I went home to sleep.
This particular event repeated the next day, and then the next day. Everyday the presentation became stronger and scarier. It repeated for about one week. At day 4 or 5, I don't remember very well, these feelings became much stronger and also along with these feelings, there was another scary thing. I was hearing a noise that was like, I don't know, footsteps. Heavy footsteps of a great animal or a man. Anyway, so that day I was very scared. These things happened the next day, again. It was the sixth day this particular event. Then the seventh day, same as the night before, I go out and I came back to my home with my car and I parked. I got out of my car. I closed the door. I had very strong feelings and I felt very cold but in a way that I've never felt before in my life. Now I was scared because I knew at that time that someone was watching me so I decided to stay, not go to the house, but to stay and try to understand what was happening, to see if there really was someone or something that was watching me. I heard again and again the steps and they were very heavy. So I stayed and watched around the courtyard. I looked around and finally see a scary sight. I see something. I see a creature. I see this big shadow, black shadow, and it was very big and very tall because I am 6 feet and 4 inches and this shape, it looks much taller than me. The most scary thing was that it was not shadow, but it's the big red eyes that this shadow had. They were very big and very shiny and it was watching me. And at the time I was very scared and I didn't know what to do. Do I run? Do I go to the shadow? I stayed like paralyzed for some seconds and I didn't know what to do.
Now it starts to walk towards me and after probably 3 or 4 seconds, the shadow was almost to me. It was about 10 meters away. I was very scared so I ran. I don't know why. I ran over to and behind the wall by my house. So I closed the gate of my garden. I closed the gate and I ran into my house. In my house the door is full of glass so that you can see out and when I closed the door, I saw out through the gate. I see the eyes, they were near my gate. They were still watching me. It was was very terrifying and still now, when I talk about the story, I'm still terrified. So in that moment, I was very scared and I go into the other room for probably five minutes and after I look out the door, the eyes and the shadow were not there. I went out to see but since that moment I've never again seen this creature. I don't know what it was but I know that it was real because I saw it for several seconds. I saw the eyes. I remember still the shape of the shadow, the eyes, the noise of the steps. I've talked about this with only a few friends and family.
A month after these strange things happened to me, I saw on the web creatures that were similar. In the world there were many over years. Encounters with creatures that were called the Mothman and when I saw the picture of this creature, it was really like the one I saw. It was really like it so I don't know if it really was a Mothman. At the time, when I saw it, the first time, I called it the Crow Man because it was like a big crow with a black shadow and eyes. I also searched if there were animals, real animals, that had red eyes at night. The fox has the red eyes in the dark but I don't believe that a fox could exist that was taller than me and that it could step with two feet like a man. And the eyes were very big so I don't what it was. Every time I tell my friends or people I know about this story, I tell them that it was the only time in my life that I was really scared and it was very real.”
Source: Youtuber La Teoria della Verità from a video titled “Real supernatural story - I saw the Mothman” published on 11 Feb 2017
JLB - Beyond Creepy
Encounters with Flying Humanoids: Mothman, Manbirds, Gargoyles & Other Winged Beasts
Phantoms & Monsters: Cryptid Encounters
A Menagerie of Mysterious Beasts: Encounters with Cryptid Creatures
It Was a Dark and Creepy Night: Real-Life Encounters with the Strange, Mysterious, and Downright Terrifying